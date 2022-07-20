Visitors to Bay Point Park can now snap a photo with a new three dimensional sign to show their love for Red Wing.
Members of Downtown Main Street were excited to see the sign officially installed on Monday morning. With the help of Public Works it was up and ready for photos that same day.
Downtown Main Street has planned for the new sign to be installed over the course of several months. The design of the sign was made to show some local love and provide a photo opportunity for visitors in the park.
“This is a great way to promote our city. People can snap a picture and post it on social media and then that might bring more people in visiting, ” said Tracy Hardyman, former board member for Red Wing Downtown Main Street.
The sign was Hardyman’s idea when she was on the board. She got some inspiration from her father.
“My dad would always make these huge extravagant things, like a huge pumpkin for our trunk or treat event and a big firecracker that I had in my store window,” she said.
“He would just over accentuate costumes and decorations and as soon as I saw another city with a sign like this I thought it was a great idea to have in our city.I thought he would be able to help make one,” she continued.
The project needed funding and a plan for how this would be built and where it would be placed in town. Hardyman was thinking her father could help build the sculpture.
“After my dad passed away, I thought I might be able to make it, but I never asked him how he made his large projects. Then when Kim Lampe started doing some research we found a company in Winona that makes these signs,” Hardyman said.
Once the funding was in place and the plans were approved the rest all fell into place.The sign was designed and built by Todd Hoffman from YourType designs in Winona.
“Downtown Main Street put this all together and found an artist and helped with the design. But the Wings Foundation helped to fund this as well as Rethos, which is ‘Minnesota Main Street.’ We were able to use some technical assistance funding to make it all happen,” said Kim Lampe, program coordinator for Downtown Main Street.
The large sign is hollow and can be moved around town. That is what Downtown Main Street plans to do for future events such as the Red Wing Holiday Stroll and River City Days.
“There are two components to the sign, the heart and then the Red Wing lettering. The Red Wing part can move pretty easily and we plan to move it to different festivals and that part of the sign will travel around town,” Lampe said.
Although it may move around, Bay Point Park will remain the sign's permanent home. The sign depicts a large red heart with “Red Wing” lettered in front. The sign also lights up so it can be enjoyed when the sun goes down.
“The lights inside are on a timer, so it’ll light up each night and hopefully the boats passing by on the river will be able to see it too,” Lampe said.
Downtown Main Street is excited for the community to enjoy this new addition to the park during their daily walks and encourage people to take photos with it. It is placed in the southeast end of the park with the view of the bluff and bridge in the background.
“The view is so awesome from here. It is a perfect photo, with the beautiful bluff and bridge in the background to show off the city,” Hardyman said.
