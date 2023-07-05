The Nestlé Purina PetCare Company in Hager City unveiled their new logo with a ribbon cutting ceremony last Tuesday, June 27.
Employees crowded the factory entrance, accompanied by members of the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Nestlé Purina’s success in Hager City, and their contributions to the surrounding communities.
Before the ribbon was cut and the logo was revealed, Human Resources Manager Rachel Gesmer shared the story behind the Hager City factory rebranding.
“Before, all we had was our checkerboard, which is the Purina logo, but now we have our very own Nestlé Purina Hager City logo,” Gesmer said. “It’s really because we do a lot of great things here, and it’s to make sure that the logo resembles what we do and how we support within the network.”
Factory Manager Candace Claeys shared a similar statement with the crowd
“We play a really important, strategic part in the network, and I really want to connect us to our products and to our brands,” Claeys said. “This is just kind of a fun way to continue to build that Purina pride, in Hager City specifically.”
A Nestlé Purina marketing and graphic design team in St. Louis, Missouri was sent photos and key words to describe the factory, its location and community. With that information, they created a branded logo to represent the Hager City factory.
This new logo includes a photo of the factory along with an eagle, the Mississippi River and the surrounding bluffs.
“If you look at what we’ve done over the last few years here, and the number of awesome employees that we’ve brought on, this [logo] is really just a representation of all that hard work,” Claeys said. “This is really a thank you to all of our employees.”
At the back wall, black draping over the new Nestlé Purina Hager City logo was removed. The staff clapped and marveled over their new representation.
Before the ribbon was cut, President and CEO of the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Larson expressed her deepest gratitude for Nestlé Purina’s support and generosity.
“We are incredibly happy to be here today celebrating a new logo, a new vision, and a new forward path for the operations here. We are incredibly thankful for all of the support that we continue to receive from Nestlé Purina in the Red Wing community, and of course in all the surrounding areas too,” Larson said. “You are a valuable resource to us and a huge supporter of our economy and all of our businesses in our community as well. You’re amazing sponsors of all the things we do, and we couldn’t do a lot of it without you, so we are incredibly grateful… and thank you for all of the care you put into the product that you serve to our loving animals we have at home.”
