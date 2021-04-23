Mikayla Beuch is being highlighted as Republican Eagle's first neighbor profile.
We spoke with Beuch about her job at Red Wing Community Education and Recreation, why she likes working there, what exciting events are coming up and more.
Why do you volunteer/work with this organization?
I find working for the community of Red Wing to be extremely rewarding. Because I live in town, I get to see all of our hard work in action, and take part in how it benefits many friends and families in town.
What is your favorite part of your job/role?
Connecting with individuals over shared passions, being challenged to do my best for others, and providing new and worthwhile opportunities for various groups to take part in. I also get to hang around the water park in the summer which is fun.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
We are truly in this career to help others. We gain so much personal fulfillment by creating and fostering opportunities for others. And our office is a team. We are all here to help.
Does this organization have any events coming up that you would like to highlight?
Look out for our summer brochure with all of our upcoming offerings to be published soon.
You can also find our offerings at www.redwing.k12.mn.us or stop in for a paper copy at our Community Ed. & Rec. office
We are opening the Red Wing Waterpark this summer. Come visit us noon to 6 p.m. June 9-Aug. 15.
Who should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com
