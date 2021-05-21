Jill Rivard is this week's highlighted neighbor!
We spoke with her about her job, fun events coming up at the education center and more.
What is your favorite part of your job?
Celebrating student successes is by far the best part of my job. Success can be a student earning their adult diploma, passing the GED test, getting a job after training with us or improving their English language skills.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
The most important thing people need to know is that Hiawatha Valley Adult Education staff is available to help adult students improve their lives by continuing their education at no cost to the student.
What should people know if they are interested in joining the organization?
The first step to join HVAE is to complete a registration form on our website at hvae.org. There are three registration forms on our site: ABE/GED class, English Language Learner class and the volunteer form.
Does this organization have any events coming up that you would like to highlight?
We are in the process of setting up a volunteer tutor program where tutors -- we provide training -- work with our ELL students. Anyone who wants to learn more about this program can contact me or complete the volunteer registration form.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com
