Erin Augustin is our next highlighted community neighbor!
We spoke with Augustin about her job as a Red Wing park naturalist, what she likes doing in her free time and more.
Why do you work with the Red Wing Park Naturalist program?
Getting kids and families excited about the outdoors is one of my passions. If I can help someone learn something new, feel comfortable hiking a new trail, or discover a new way to take care of our natural surroundings, then I've had a great day at work.
What do you like to do with your free time?
I love birdwatching, it's one of my favorite programs to teach. It's like a living scavenger hunt. I also like to take bike rides on the Cannon Valley Trail and kayak on the many rivers in our area.
What is your favorite part of your job/role as a volunteer?
My favorite part of my job is being outside and meeting new people. It's so much fun to see a kids’ face light up as they find a weird bug or learn something new. I love being able to help people make a personal connection to the natural spaces in our area.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
The Red Wing Park Naturalist program has something for everyone. We aim to meet the needs of our community by offering a wide variety of programs for all ages, interests, and skill levels. We also offer private programs for organizations like scout troops, child care centers, and school groups.
To register for upcoming programs, visit the Red Wing Community Education website or call 651-385-4565. To connect to the Red Wing Park Naturalist program, visit its Facebook page or email ekaugustin@rwps.org.
Who should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com
