Native American seniors were honored May 25 in an eagle feather ceremony, celebrating their strength and endurance during “the most difficult time in school history,” according to Red Wing High School Assistant Principal Jason Kjos.
“The past two years have not been ideal [with the pandemic],” Kjos said. “The kids we are here to celebrate . . . did well.”
Receiving an eagle feather is the highest honor one can achieve in Native American culture. Eagles are considered to be the bravest birds and are akin to warriors.
During Wednesday night’s ceremony, a feather was passed to each of the 10 Red Wing High School graduating seniors as a sacred gift.
A mentor – typically parent, guardian or loved one – then tied the feather in the student’s hair with twine while tribal members sang traditional songs.
“[The feather] is a powerful symbol that signifies honor and a connection between the owner, the creator and the bird with which the feather came,” Kjos said. “It symbolizes trust, honor, strength, wisdom, power and freedom.”
Student MiAngel Sellers said she was honored to receive the feather.
Members of the Prairie Island Indian Community, school staff and families came out to support the seniors as they transition into the next phase of their life.
“When you graduate things might get difficult, but you can't quit,” said Barry Hand, the school’s Dakota language teacher. “You can't give up. Come back here and encourage your younger relatives to get their high school diplomas. And remember, Red Wing is home.”
