Native American students at Red Wing High School are creating a space that highlights indigenous culture.
“All of us Native students get together and talk about what we want to happen and what we want the school to do and how we can be more recognized as a group,” student Kennesey Taylor-Western Boy said.
The students plan events that showcase their culture and traditions, and they go to the schools in the district to talk with younger indigenous students.
“In November, we went to all the schools in town and met with the Native students and taught them some Dakota words, and we read some books and hung out with them,” Western Boy said.
Having a student organization such as the Native American Student Association creates representation within the schools. It helps students feel heard and seen.
“Having a group like this helps to be able to spread the word and get everything out. We have older kids and younger kids and it really helps to have a group of students that can be together and be united and be able to talk freely,” student Duane Taylor said.
“The biggest thing that comes from a group like this is us not feeling alone because we all have each other, and we can see that when we get together” Western Boy added.
The student group has around 30 members that come to meetings and join in on the conversations consistently.
The group has gained more traction in recent years, the group was really strong before the pandemic hit the schools.
Now that students are back consistently the group has become strong again, and the leadership meets each week. The group meets every other week as a whole.
“One of the main focuses of the NASA group is representation for the younger students in middle school and grade school. We would like for them to be present and ask the younger kids questions because they look up to these students,” Red Wing School’s Native American liaison Phil White said.
The high school group mentors many of the younger students in the school district.
“I think it is harder for the younger kids because they don’t have a group like this in their schools and having this relationship with us gives them more confidence and helps them to not be ashamed of their culture,” Western Boy said.
The students are working on projects in the schools to bring awareness and representation.
