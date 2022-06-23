Toni La’Shon Stewart – single mom and survivor of domestic violence – won two $1,000 educational scholarships from the state and regional chapters of National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.
She is the first winner from Red Wing.
“I never ever thought I would be here and get these awards,” Stewart said. “I always use my resources so as soon as I saw the scholarship applications, I got to work to apply.”
Corrine Stockwell, finance manager for Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority, helped Stewart with the application process and was excited for the opportunity.
“Toni is our local first winner because she is the first to apply, but man she is deserving,” Stockwell said. “She has come a long way and is doing well for herself as she studies at MSC Southeast.”
Stewart and her children moved from Arizona to Red Wing in 2019 after fleeing from her husband and domestic abuse.
“I had seven dollars to my name, an old Buick and four trash bags of our stuff, but somehow we made it,” she said. “I do remember being super scared and nervous to find housing. I called many shelters, looking for a place to rest and finally found Hope Coalition.”
The Stewarts stayed in the Hope Coalition shelter for five months before getting a townhouse through the Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority, where they still live today.
“I have gotten so much help from the Red Wing community,” Stewart said. “It’s been a true blessing.”
As Stewart continues to create a life in Red Wing, she prides herself on using all her resources to give her children the best.
“My children always come first,” Stewart said. “When my 5-year-old wants juice, I get it for him. He says, ‘Mama you're rich,’ and I’m not.”
Stewart is studying business management at Minnesota State College Southeast. On campus, she is active in the Student Senate Committee and works at the front desk.
“I won’t lie, it's hard juggling being a mother, homework and everything else, but I do it,” she said. “Before I started school I was hard on myself for starting at my age [early 30s]. I’m my own worst critic. I’m so glad I did it though.”
Stewart plans on using her two $1,000 scholarships for tuition and books in the coming fall semester. She is expected to graduate sometime next year and afterward wants to transfer to a four-year university.
“Being a single mom of three fantastic children, juggling academics, work, community assistance and extracurriculars, there is nothing that I would change about my journey thus far because it has helped shape me into someone who can conquer just about anything that comes my way,” she said.
(1) comment
Thank you Sarah! What a Great and Inspiring article VI
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.