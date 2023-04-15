The Anderson Center in Red Wing annually recognizes someone who has made outstanding contributions to literature and the arts.
The A.P. Anderson Award is named after Dr. Alexander P. Anderson.
The Anderson Center at Tower View was once the home of Anderson, he built the Tower View estate. It is now operated by the organization.
According to the Anderson Center, “Anderson built Tower View Estate, which today is stewarded by the Anderson Center who operates the historic site as a hub to develop, foster and promote creative endeavors and the exchange of ideas.”
Anderson was the inventor of Quaker Puffed Rice and Puffed Wheat cereals. He was an educator, botanist, writer and naturalist.
The award goes to someone who is a leader in their field and deserves recognition.
This year the Anderson Center recognizes Nirmala Rajasekar as the 2023 recipient of the A.P. Anderson Award.
“The Anderson Center at Tower View will honor musician, composer and educator Nirmala Rajasekar with the 2023 A.P. Anderson Award for her significant contributions to the cultural and artistic life of Minnesota,” the Anderson Center stated in a news release.
Rajasekar is a leader in the arts as a performer, composer and educator. She has been a positive force for creating opportunities and space for diverse artists.
“Nirmala is an internationally recognized star in her field, as well as a strong leader and mentor,” Executive and Artistic Director of the Anderson Center Stephanie Rogers said.
“Multiple nominators pointed out that she has been an integral part of fostering a community where diverse artists can thrive, opening doors for the next generations of musicians in Minnesota and around the country,” she continued.
The sharing of cultural music is something Rajasekar has nurtured in her career. The Anderson Center recognizes her efforts through this award.
“We admire how Nirmala’s extensive touring has brought Carnatic music to every corner of the state, reducing geographic barriers to the shared cultural understanding that artistic exchange can cultivate,” Rogers said.
Rajasekar moved to Minnesota in 1995.
She was born in Chennai, on India’s southeastern coast.
“One of the top Saraswathi veena players and Carnatic musicians in the world, Rajasekar has made it her life’s mission to propagate this cultural art form worldwide. She is at the vanguard of artists working to make the world more equitable for all,” the Anderson Center stated.
Rajasekar said she is honored to be recognized with the A.P. Anderson Award.
“It is most gratifying to receive this award in my adopted home of Minnesota, which in addition to the cold and tundra-like conditions has the warmest people,” Rajasekar said.
“In all my travels across our state, in communities large and small, I have felt welcomed. Minnesota has the best of community. So, it is a matter of pride for me to be recognized with this prestigious award, giving me more fuel and energy to keep powering onward,” she continued.
Rajasekar has traveled across the world and performed in many well known venues like Carnegie Hall and the United Nations.
She has spent many days performing in public libraries, senior homes, universities and schools
Rajasekar adds this award to her long list of accolades and accomplishments.
“Nirmala’s extensive list of accolades celebrates her virtuosity, her vision and her dedicated service to art and community,” the Anderson Center stated.
Rajasekar is the founder and Artistic Director of the Naadha Rasa Center for Music, she has been teaching across the world for 40 years.
A public ceremony for Rajasekar will be held on Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m.
The ceremony will take place during the A.P. Anderson Gala, a new signature event at the Anderson Center.
The event will be held outdoors on the Anderson Center Rooftop Deck. It is an event that combines the ceremony program with fundraising for the venerable non-profit arts institution.
