Lawrence Welk was a Midwestern phenomenon who made it big in the 1940s and continued on TV for decades after that.
Welk’s journey across the Upper Midwest was an inspiration for author Christopher Vondracek in his new book “Dancing with Welk.”
The book isn’t necessarily just about Welk, but there are comparisons to Welk’s journey as a traveling musician and Vondracek’s journey as a traveling musician.
“My grandma had a copy of Lawrence Welk’s autobiography, and I was familiar with him. I got the copy, and I read it over the summer, and at the time I was in an indie band and we were on tour,” he said.
“We played in the Upper Midwest, and I kind of found that my journey into the Welk world was parallelling my own musical journey that I was making,” he continued.
The book is described as a mix of memoir and travelog with cultural history weaved in throughout.
“The experience triggered a thought for me to learn more about Welk and over the past several years the project became my search to understand more about Lawrence Welk,” Vondracek said.
“The book traces that investigation. It is basically a memoir, but there is some family history, cultural history and information about Welk throughout,” he continued.
Vondracek will be reading some of his work at Fair Trade Books on April 15 at 11 a.m.
He will be reading an excerpt from “Dancing with Welk” and talking about his travels and the journey he went on while writing the book.
Vondracek is the agriculture reporter for the Star Tribune and has spent time as a journalist in South Dakota.
This is his second book, his first book was in the poetry genre called Rattlesnake Summer, and it is a collection of 66 poems for the 66 counties in South Dakota.
He recently moved back to Minnesota, he grew up near the Iowa border in the southern region of the state.
“I grew up in southern Minnesota, and I came back and taught in Winona at St. Mary’s for a few years, then moved away to Washington, D.C., and South Dakota before coming back again, ” he said.
He spent time teaching in Winona and has now found himself in Minneapolis with his wife and daughter.
Vondracek invites anyone who might have a story of Welk visiting the area during his musical travels, to share those stories with him during the reading next weekend.
The book will be available to buy at Fair Trade Books and can be purchased online at sdhspress.com/books/dancing-with-welk or on Amazon.
