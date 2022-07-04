A new mural is going up in downtown Red Wing, and artist Camila Leiva has invited the community to pick up a brush and help paint it.
Titled “Plant Wisdom,” the mural was designed by Leiva after she met with local residents to gather memories and stories about plants – herbs, fruits and flowers – that have healing and nourishing qualities.
Stories shared by members of Hispanic Outreach, Goodhue County Master Gardeners and the Land and Environment Department at Prairie Island Indian Community led her to the final design, which features plants and baskets.
Now she’s hoping people will come to help paint the image on “polytab” fabric, a canvas-like material.
Sessions are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at ArtReach; and from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Anderson Center North Studios. Leiva will add finishing touches at her studio.
In August, the painted fabric will be installed at a highly visible location downtown – on the north wall of 305 Plum St., adjacent to the Del Dankers Pocket Garden, according to Anderson Center Program Director Adam Wiltgen. It will adhere similar to wallpaper.
The Anderson Center brought Leiva to Red Wing in May 2021 to develop the project as part of its First Step Public Artist Residency. The program aims to be a catalyst for social action and relationship building in the community.
Leiva, who is the daughter of a Minnesota mother and a Chilean father, describes herself as a bridge-builder. “I feel like I am from both places,” she explained.
Building community is embedded in her art. She grew up with the Chilean concept of art as a collective process rather than the traditional image of an artist working solo.
“The beauty of art is when it’s done in the community,” she said.
The large-scale mural celebrates the Red Wing area’s diversity of plant and garden knowledge, Wiltgen said. It brings attention to the beauty of the natural world and cultivates understanding by sharing that knowledge with the broader community.
Officials noted that the mural’s location near the pocket park will enhance an existing asset, encourage walkability and mark the place as “a site of meaning-making.”
By working closely with the community, Leiva’s process will teach creative problem-solving, intergenerational learning and community service in a hands-on setting, Wiltgen added.
Anyone interested in helping paint the mural can just drop in at ArtReach or the Anderson Center on the scheduled dates, or they can contact Wiltgen at adam@andersoncenter.org to schedule a shift.
The project is made possible by Minnesota voters through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
