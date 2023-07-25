Students from Minnesota State College Southeast entered a Project MFG Advanced Manufacturing Championship without predicting their incredible outcome.
The Minnesota State College CNC Machine Tool Team prepared for months for the championship competition. The competition in Greenville, South Carolina was filled with three days of determination and team work.
The Minnesota State College team took home the national title and a $100,000 prize.
“The competition took place in May, but the results were not announced until the July 10 premiere of season three of the reality web series, Clash of Trades,” representatives from the college said. “Having made it through a qualifying round in Minnesota and a regional round in Wichita, Kansas, MSC Southeast was one of top four teams in the country. The college was represented by Bradley Bishop, Ellery Kiesel, Ivey Wadman Vehrenkamp, and Austyn Warren.”
The students worked tirelessly to get past each qualifying round. The college recognizes their resilience and preparation.
“MSC Southeast is very proud to have these students represent the college and the CNC Machine Tool program,"Dean of Academic Innovation Alex Howell said. “The teamwork needed to prepare for this competition embodies the spirt of Southeast.”
Along with the pressure of the competition itself, the team also had to prepare themselves for being in on-camera interviews for the Clash of Trades web series.
“The team was faced with real-world scenarios and pressure tested to demonstrate the critical skills needed to succeed in modern advanced manufacturing,” the MSCS news release stated. “They also had to deal with the pressure of being filmed for Clash of Trades and participating in on-camera interviews.”
Once the team reached the national championship, they had to put their skills to the ultimate test in the realm of medical manufacturing.
“The students were challenged to fabricate various metal parts that are used in a total hip replacement and weld a pressure vessel, in this case a small version of an autoclave, which is used to sterilize medical equipment,” MSCS stated in a news release.
Not only did the students have to complete the task in front of them, but they also had to work as a team and overcome problem solving, time management and cost tracking along the way. “The team came in as underdogs. For starters, the competition called for skills using a 5-axis CNC machine, but the college doesn’t have one in its Advanced Manufacturing Lab,” the news release stated. “Team advisor Rick Hengel was able to locate a 5-axis machine at nearby Rushford Manufacturing. The company not only allowed the college students to train on their equipment, but also provided employees to work with them on more than one occasion.”
Team member Kiesel showed skills in welding when one challenge called for TIG (Tungsten Inert Gas) welding.
“Kiesel happened to have experience in TIG welding, and was able to successfully fabricate the pressure vessel in the competition,” the new release stated.
According to the new release, judges evaluated the parts produced, considering surface finish, damage, and unfinished features among other factors.
The Minnesota State College Southeast team was surprised when they were announced as the winners. It was a completely unexpected accomplishment.
“We just looked at each other, and when they pulled out the check, we were like – oh, wait, that’s us,” Vehrenkamp said.
“There were a lot of sleepless nights leading up to this, with hours of preparation, but I wouldn’t have wanted to do this with any other group of people,” team member Warren added.
The $100,000 prize money will be shared amongst the students and the college.
“The college is planning to its use its $50,000 as seed money to add a 5-axis machine to the Advanced Manufacturing Lab,” the news release stated.
The college administrators and staff have showed support and congratulations for the team in their accomplishment,
“I am so proud of this team and their entrepreneurial spirit. Every time the team encountered an obstacle, they just looked for and found a solution,” President of Minnesota State College Southeast Marsha Danielson said. “I look forward to watching these students make a difference in the advanced manufacturing industry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.