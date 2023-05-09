Reider Litzenberger was working in a bike shop in Atlanta, Georgia. He loves bikes, and when he learned of a program to design and build bikes in Red Wing, Minnesota, he applied.
Litzenberger is nearing the completion of the Minnesota State College Southeast two-year program. He has designed one bike and is working on his second.
These bikes are not your classic Schwinn bicycles. The frames alone cost between $500 and $1,000 for the tubing and components – cranks and wheels, the stuff that makes the bike go – can push the cost to $9,000.
“If you're going to build something like this, you want the best components,” Litzenberger said. “I saved up to build a bike like this.”
Litzenberger’s completed bike along with others built by students in the program will be on display during an open house at the college on Tuesday, May 9.
Being able to build bikes is what drew Litzenberger to the Red Wing program. He will graduate this month with an associate of applied science degree. In the fall, he heads to Appalachian State University in North Carolina to pursue a four-year degree in industrial design.
Earlier this week, he paused from welding the frame of his second bike to talk about the Bicycle Design and Fabrication program, one of the few in the country.
“The design takes about four months to design one of these,” Litzenberger said, his welding helmet pushed back on his head. “We write it all out on paper.”
The design is entered and tweaked in a CAD program. CAD is computer-aided design and the design is a crucial step before fabrication work begins.
In March, the program began using three CNC devices for milling and lathing parts for bicycles, according to course instructor Matt Blanshan. Those machines were purchased with a generous donation from the Jones Family Foundation.
The massive CNC devices sit on one side of the fabrication shop. On the other are traditional drills, presses and lathes. Students learn on the manual equipment before advancing to the CNC devices that take the CAD drawings and cut, shape and build the pieces that are then built into the bicycles.
Blanshan was hired to lead the program a year ago.
“When I got here, there was nothing in this room,” he said.
This class specializes in building bikes but the equipment – and lessons learned in the class – can be applied to many manufacturing jobs.
“It is a very broad based, applied engineering,” Blanshan said. “The things we learn in this program are transferable to a number of industries.”
Will Krattley is in the first year of the program. While Litzenberger is building full-size bikes, Krattley is working on scaled down models as he learns the manufacturing machines and techniques.
He, too, worked in a bike shop prior to joining the program as did the instructor.
“I really liked a lot of stuff they were doing,” Krattley said.
In fact, Blanshan said nearly all of the students worked in bike shops before enrolling at MSC Southeast.
The instructor himself had years of designing and building his own bikes as a hobby.
"There are probably 12 bikes in my garage right now," he said a year ago. "It wasn't until I was 30 years old that my car was worth more than one of my personal bikes."
Unlike his students, there was not a program where he could go and learn how to build bikes.
“I learned the hard way,” he said.
When Blanshan was hired to lead the program in July 2022, college Dean Alex Howell pointed to his experience building bicycles.
"He brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his students," said Howell, MSC Southeast Dean of Academic Innovation. "Matt has been a part of the bike industry for a very long time and knows what it will take to advance our students and the program."
The program is evolving under Blanshan’s leadership. Currently students build at least one bike during their two years in the program. That number may increase in coming years.
The program is sure to grow as it gains a national reputation.
New students will be attracted to the program the same as Litzenberger was when he learned about it as he sat in a bike shop in Atlanta.
“The great thing is, I took ideas in my head from other dirt jumper bikes that I've ridden in the past and then I modified the geometry to fit my body, my arm length, my inseam, my legs,” he said. “This bike fits me perfectly.”
Bicycle Program Showcase
“The Bicycle Program Showcase is a chance to tour the lab and see all of the new equipment that has been installed this year,” instructor Matt Blanshan said. “We are looking forward to welcoming prospective students, members of our advisory committee and anyone who shares our passion for bicycles to our showcase on May 9.”
When: Tuesday, May 9, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Bicycle Design and Fabrication Lab, Minnesota State College Southeast, Red Wing Campus, 308 Pioneer Road, Red Wing
Free and open to the public; light refreshments will be served.
