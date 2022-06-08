Taylor Harmon, a 31-year-old Menomonie resident, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul after a two vehicle accident in Maiden Rock Township.
At about 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident of a car versus motorcycle near the intersection of County Road U and 120th Street in Plum City.
It was determined that a 2006 Yamaha Motorcycle operated by Harmon was traveling westbound on County Road U near 120th Street. Harmon lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating a right-hand curve, driving left of center and then was struck by an eastbound 2016 Honda Civic operated by 22-year-old Jace Groomes from Plum City.
Harmon was airlifted from the scene by LifeLink III Helicopter with undetermined injuries.
Groomes was not injured in the crash.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Maiden Rock/Plum City Area Ambulance Service, Lund Fire Department and LifeLink III Helicopter Service.
