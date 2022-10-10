Eric Fielder, 43 years old from Welch, was operating a 2018 Harley-Davidson on Monday, Oct. 10. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Fielder failed to stop at the stop sign at a T-intersection and entered the ditch.
At about 1:32 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the single motorcycle crash with an injury near the south intersection of Highway 63 and 825th Street in Hager City.
It was reported that Fielder was traveling southbound on Highway 63 with the intention of turning west onto 825th Street. According to the sheriff's office, Fielder failed to stop at the stop sign at the T-intersection, crossed 825th Street and entered the south ditch.
Fielder was transported from the scene by Red Wing Ambulance Service to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing with undetermined injuries.
Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was Red Wing Ambulance Service and Ellsworth Fire Department.
