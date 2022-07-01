Red Wing Public Works said goodbye to an integral part of the department on Thursday. Public Works Director Rick Moskwa retired after 38 years with the city.
Moskwa joined the Public Works team in December of 1983, he moved from a small town in upper Michigan and never left.
“I was 23 years old, I had gotten laid off from my welding job in Michigan. When I came to Red Wing they were looking for someone who had experience welding and that is what I did for the first part of my career,” he said.
He remembers the beginning of his career with Red Wing quite clearly, and he has many memories to look back on fondly.
“I started with the city on December 19, 1983. On my first day it was 27 below zero, and my job was to flood ice rinks with a firehose. I still remember that day,” he said.
Moskwa worked in many departments during his time with Public Works, but his favorite was his time in the parks department.
“For the first 20 years I worked in the parks department as a laborer, lead man and operations foreman. Those were some of my favorite years,” he said.
Those years were filled with many accomplishments that he looks back on fondly. Moskwa helped to rebuild and replace playgrounds at each of the parks, building new parks with softball and soccer fields. His first big administrative project was the Colvill Aquatic Center.
“I’ve planted so many trees during that 20 years, you can’t imagine. We rebuilt every playground in town, we built a golf course and just all of my time with the parks was the most fun and a very rewarding time in my career,” he said.
During his 38 years, almost 13 years were spent as the director of Public Works. Before taking that position, he was deputy director of the Solid Waste Division starting in 2004.
“This is where my career change started. A lot of tough decisions were made about managing solid waste and many changes have happened at the campus since then such as dismantling the incinerator and moving to waste processing operations,” he said.
His time as director for Public Works has been filled with many more accomplishments and overcoming challenges.
“The last almost 13 years has been a job of constant change, weather related events, economic recessions, significant improvements to our roads, buildings, council chambers, elections, policies. The list goes on and on,” he said
Moskwa has found a permanent and special home within Red Wing. He cherishes the many relationships and friendships within the community that he has formed over the past 38 years.
“When I came to Red Wing I didn’t know a single person in town. I have spent most of my adult life living and working in this city, and it has been a great place to live and work,” he said.
During his retirement, he is looking forward to spending more time with his family. He has six grandchildren with two on the way. He says he will be busy with them. He also looks forward to fishing and spending time on the lake with his family.
As he leaves his position with the city of Red Wing he is thankful for the time he has spent here and continues to be passionate about bettering Red Wing.
“When I came to Red Wing in 1983 to see if I would move here, I could see that Red Wing was a
progressive community by driving around and seeing what had been done,” he said. “I believe that is still the case today. Red Wing, what a great place to live and work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.