In November, the Minnesota Judicial Council approved revisions to the oneCourtMN Hearings Initiative Policy, the Judicial Branch policy that lays out the framework for continued use of remote hearings and the presumptive hearing locations for each case type. The revised policy becomes effective Jan. 3.
In April 2022, Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea issued an order that lifted all pandemic-related restrictions and announced the new Judicial Branch policy governing presumptive hearing locations effecting both criminal and non-criminal case types.
Since that time, the oneCourtMN Hearings Initiative Steering Committee has met regularly with judges, court staff and justice partners to discuss and gather feedback about ways to improve the policy to best address the needs of court users.
Based on that feedback, the Judicial Council approved revisions to the policy, effective Jan. 3, including:
Moving juvenile delinquency hearings under the criminal provision within Policy 525. Each district or county will develop its own local hearing plans for how juvenile delinquency hearings are held. Each district will complete its plans by Dec. 20.
The following hearing types in which settlement is a common occurrence will change from presumptively remote to presumptively in-person: family pre-trials, civil pre-trials, civil settlement conferences, and civil temporary restraining orders.
Guardianship/Conservatorship Order to Show Cause hearings will generally be held remotely.
Case participants will find the most accurate information about how their court hearing will take place on their hearing notice.
The Minnesota Judicial Council in September 2021 approved the framework for the continuation of remote hearings in some case types. The work of developing the remote hearing framework and the subsequent rollout was guided by the oneCourtMN Hearings Initiative Steering Committee appointed by Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea, and informed by feedback gathered from judges, court staff, attorneys and court users across the state.
The work to improve remote and in-person proceedings represents the commitment of the Minnesota Judicial Branch to innovation and transformational change for a more user-focused judicial system.
