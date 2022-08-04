The trains passing through Red Wing are an integral part of the way the city operates. Businesses, residents and visitors all utilize the railway, and the expansion of trips through Red Wing might boost the local economy.
Amtrak has passenger trains that pass through and stop in Red Wing on a regular basis. The goal of the Great River Rail Commission is to expand passenger rail service between the Twin Cities and Chicago.
The Great River Rail Commission is adding a second daily round-trip train on the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Intercity Passenger Rail Service that will complement the Amtrak Empire Builder service currently in place.
Over the weekend, members of the commission are traveling to Milwaukee to experience the route of the TCMC passenger train. They will tour Milwaukee streetcar facilities and meet with other elected officials to discuss the future of the second train project.
“We will be meeting with our Wisconsin counterparts, the commission is made up of counties and cities along the Minnesota side of this route and we don’t often meet with people in Wisconsin working on the same projects, ” Laurel Stinson, Red Wing city council member and commission member, said.
This trip gives the commission a chance to talk with them and discuss next steps in some of their joint projects, including the TCMC Second Train project.
The Amtrak services in Red Wing add to the local economy in many ways and adding more outgoing and incoming trips to the city will continue to benefit the community.
“The economic impact of Amtrak is large, it affects the local economy within the downtown area shops and restaurants as well as throughout Red Wing,” Stinson said.
“People also travel to Red Wing to board a train, so they stay in our hotels, and they visit our local businesses before they travel,” she continued.
The goal of the commission is to add more trips to cities throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. There is opportunity for routes to stop in cities like Eau Claire and Madison that are currently unavailable.
More local trips to the Twin Cities, Winona and to cities across Wisconsin will allow more travelers to experience Red Wing.
“Amtrak has expansion plans in many areas around the country. In this area they are talking about routes that would give a more local impact and expanding a lot of service through Wisconsin, like running a line to Madison,” Stinson said.
The added trips can bring people in, but it can also be utilized by many of the local residents who are traveling. Train travel is a convenient option for students traveling to and from school.
“Many college students don’t have cars on campus, and it benefits Red Wing in that many students who are going to college, it can be a big mode of transportation for them. It is a lot easier to move into your dorm or come home for the weekend on a train rather than flying,” Stinson said.
Added routes will benefit the local businesses who may need to utilize travel for their employees or for those coming to Red Wing for business.
“Those who have their businesses here but need to travel to the Twin Cities or as far away as the coasts can use the railways and that is an economic benefit for our local businesses. They are able to travel for business as well as bringing clients here,” Stinson said.
Funding for the TCMC second train is secured and the commission is planning next steps. They are predicting that travelers between the Twin Cities and Chicago will have that second passenger rail option in 2023.
The Great River Rail Commission has been working on capital improvements to the train tracks and signals. That construction is beginning soon and will be completed by 2024.
“The track and the station improvements that the commission has been a part of in order to have this second train able to run have had a big economic impact on the freight businesses,” Stinson said. “There are businesses in town that ship goods and those trains run faster and more efficiently because of the improvements.”
More information about the projects the Great River Rain Commission is working on is available at greatriverrail.org.
