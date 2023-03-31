Red Wing relies on tourism as an economic driver. When people visit the city, many choose to stay in short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo.
At the March 27 meeting, the Red Wing City Council placed a moratorium on these short-term rentals.
With a unanimous vote, the council approved the moratorium.
This moratorium will be in place for six months, and no new applications will be accepted by the city.
This ensures the Planning Commission has time to put together a process for allowing rentals of this nature in Red Wing.
The city hopes to consider rules for approval around September.
There wasn’t much question or disagreement on whether the council wanted to enact a moratorium.
The question was whether they would accept two current applications that were submitted before the moratorium was in place.
If the pending applications were included in the moratorium, they would have to make the tough decision on whether they would risk operating their rentals without a license during the moratorium.
“If the applicants were included in the moratorium, they would be in a position where they would have to either operate without a license or permit,” Community Development Director Kyle Klatt said. “The city would have to decide whether to enforce our rules.”
The two applicants attended the meeting, and they expressed how they felt it would be unfair for the council to include them in this moratorium.
“I’ve done everything up to this point to follow the rules … I’ve never owned one of these, and I did my due diligence to reach out to the city to find out the rules, what the permit was and paid for the permit,” owner Jordan Laursen said.
Like Laursen, applicant Stephanie Teachout submitted her application months ago and hoped to see her process continue.
“I would like to strenuously object to the idea of retroactively applying a moratorium that was not in place when I submitted my application … This would be unfair to the people who got their applications in before the moratorium was enacted,” owner Stephanie Teachout said.
Council members allowed the applicants to apply and decided to exclude them in the moratorium.
Both applications for conditional use permits for their short term rentals were unanimously approved by the council later in the meeting.
The Planning Commission will continue to study semi-transient accommodation uses.
Give your opinion
The Planning Commission wants to hear from the public about the issues of short-term rentals in Red Wing.
A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the Red Wing Public Library Foot Room.
The commission wants community comments on this issue. Commission members would like to hear from residents, business owners and short-term rental operators.
The comments will be considered in the study while the moratorium is in place.
At the community meeting there will be a presentation, followed by a question and answer session.
The Planning Commission is currently studying several issues including:
The impact of short-term rentals on residential neighborhoods.
How short-term rentals impact housing costs and available stock.
The zoning district allowance and type of required permit.
Issues like noise, traffic, off-site impacts, number of guests allowed, enforcement and more.
