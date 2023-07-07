Getting basic resources in a rural community can pose challenges for families and individuals.
It has also been a challenge for HOPE Coalition to get their resources to those people in the rural communities.
HOPE Coalition services three counties: Wabasha, Goodhue and western Pierce County.
The teams at HOPE Coalition have been looking for ways to get their name and services to those who might need them in the rural parts of the counties.
“Earlier this summer, one of my advocates that works in the Wabasha office really was having a hard time reaching out and getting our presence known, or our services available to those in the rural communities in the counties,” Outreach Manager Chasity Steffenhagen said.
The non-profit organization has come up with a new way to help more of the rural communities.
“Since rural areas in HOPE’s service area so often lack transportation, our advocates are packing up a van and reaching out to people in a brand new Mobile Outreach Initiative,” Steffenhagen said.
HOPE’s Mobile Outreach advocates are traveling to local food shelves once a month. They are carrying basic hygiene supplies, infant supplies, common cleaning supplies and other basic necessities.
All of the items are donated to HOPE Coalition.
In addition to being in these communities to provide supplies and basic necessities, they will also be available for confidential assessments and referrals on sexual assault, domestic violence, or child abuse inquiries.
This new initiative will be a way for HOPE to get their name and services to those who might not know they are here in the counties.
“Not only can we provide people with basic needs that they might be lacking, transportation is a really big barrier for people in rural towns. Knowing we have gaps in those we are servicing, we came up with this idea for a mobile outreach program,” Steffenhagen said.
The outreach vehicle will be visiting the Wabasha Food Share, Mazeppa Food Shelf, Lake City Food Shelf, Zumbro Falls Food Shelf and Elgin Food Shelf.
“Many of the small towns, because they are rural, have their own food shelves,” Steffenhagen said. “It was a symbiotic relationship, we are able to park right in front of the food shelves.”
HOPE coalition takes donations at the Red Wing office, they are in need of cleaning supplies, hygiene supplies and basic necessities.
Many local businesses have helped with donations and fundraising efforts.
“Just a small shout out to the local businesses, Go Brazen, SO Discounts and Anytime Fitness have all done drives for us,” Director Sara Kern said.
The real goal of this program is to get their name out there to those who need them.
“The purpose behind this is getting folks who need the support to know what our services are,” Kern said.
For more immediate assistance with sexual assault or domestic violence needs, HOPE Coalition has a 24 hour hotline and information on their website: hope-coalition.org.
HOPE Coalition posts information about when they will be at certain food shelves on their Facebook page.
