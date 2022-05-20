The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the community to attend a public information meeting on Wednesday, June 1, to learn about a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Hwy 58 and Goodhue Co. Rd. 9. The construction would occur in 2024. Construction will also include pedestrian and bicycle path improvements, roadway lighting and drainage work.
The open house style meeting will be from 5—7 p.m. at the Goodhue Lions Building, 105 Broadway St. Individuals can drop in at any time during the gathering to ask questions of the project management team, learn about the project and provide feedback.
For those unable to attend the meeting, information about the project can be found on the MnDOT construction project website.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter or documents in an alternative format (such as braille, large print or in a different language) at no cost, email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720. Relay service: 711.
If you need any another reasonable accommodation to participate (such as seating modification or auxiliary aids), email your request to Accessibility.DOT@state.mn.us or call 1-833-400-8432. Relay service: 711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.