A large crowd turned out at a meeting Tuesday evening as Minnesota Department of Transportation officials tried to explain the reasons for a number of major construction projects set to begin next week.
There were raised voices as people attending asked questions about the projects. Much of this was caused because people did not have all of the details.
In the end, most people seemed to accept the explanations and were satisfied that their concerns were understood and addressed during the meeting.
And that was the purpose of the meeting, according to Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty.
The most questions were voiced about a roundabout planned for the intersection of Highways 61 and 316 between Red Wing and Hastings.
“Roundabouts are first and foremost about safety, there is a subtle curve in the lanes to get cars to slow down before entering the roundabout and all drivers have to do is look left,” Dougherty said.
There will be more accessibility and easier entrances to get off and on the highway with the installation of this roundabout.
“For folks going up to Hastings, they don’t even need to enter the roundabout because there is an extra side lane to get onto Highway 316,” Dougherty said.
Some driver concerns were raised during the meeting.
The main question was if the roundabout would be large enough for the many trucks and trailers that travel both highways.
Would they be able to move through the roundabout seamlessly?
“We’ve done a similar roundabout of this size down in Wanamingo at Highway 57 and Highway 60. That was probably three years ago, and it hasn’t caused issues,” Dougherty said. “There is a reduction in fatal and serious injury crashes with roundabouts, just because there is no chance for high speed T-bone crashes.”
Much of the concern came from roundabouts that were built along Highway 316 in Hastings last year.
Dougherty said the one planned is much larger than the ones in Hastings.
MnDOT did a study in 2017 to determine how much safer roundabouts are at certain intersections. The results of the study are on its website.
“There is an 86% reduction in the fatal crash rate at intersections where roundabouts have been installed,” according to the study. “This includes all roundabout types.”
When determining what was going to change at this intersection, MnDOT examined the area for safety concerns. The examination highlighted issues with safety and easy accessibility.
“We identified a history of serious right-angle crashes and difficulty getting on and off Hwy 61 during certain times of the day,” according project documents.
With the new roundabout, MnDOT is hoping to eliminate some of those issues and create a safer intersection for travelers.
The other project starting this month is at Highway 61 and Goodhue County Road 18. MnDOT is adding a “reduced conflict intersection” to create a safer flow of traffic.
There has been a history of accidents at this intersection in the past, and MnDOT is hoping to reduce risks.
“The end result will be much better than what is there now. Our concern is people queuing in the middle of the highway and that is creating crashes,” Doughtery said.
MnDOT has identified benefits of the reduced conflict intersection on their webpage for the project.
The website states, “The reduced conflict intersection significantly reduces the risk of crashes, especially severe right-angle crashes and increases safety for all users,”
This project is set to begin on Monday and detours will be posted for travelers. Both projects will take the rest of the summer for completion with expected end dates in October.
“The project should be done and completed by early November, typically they need to be finished before the weather shifts too much,” Dougherty said.
Each of the projects have been outlined on a MnDOT webpage dedicated to Highway 61. More information on these projects as well as projects happening over the next five years is available at: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy61/.
