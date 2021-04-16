MnDOT 2021 construction map
MnDOT has announced the 2021 road and bridge construction projects for Southeast Minnesota to increase road safety for all drivers, photo by MnDOT
 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has more than 200 construction projects planned to maintain roads and bridges in 2021. Southeastern Minnesota is set to receive six upgrades and some construction has already started.

“Safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable transportation is vital to the quality of life and economic success of our state,” MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said. “Although Minnesota’s transportation needs greatly outnumber available resources, this year’s construction program demonstrates MnDOT’s commitment to making smart investments in our system to better serve all people.” 

Southeast projects include:

MnDOT advises motorists to be aware of lane closures, uneven road surfaces, construction workers and equipment while driving in construction zones.

“Our crews work tirelessly to keep our transportation safe for all people and we appreciate Minnesotans’ patience and understanding,” Kelliher said. “Watch out for work zones, travel at the posted speed limit, put your phone away and avoid distractions while driving.”

For more information and an interactive map of Minnesota’s 2021 construction projects, visit mndot.gov/construction.

