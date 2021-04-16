The Minnesota Department of Transportation has more than 200 construction projects planned to maintain roads and bridges in 2021. Southeastern Minnesota is set to receive six upgrades and some construction has already started.
“Safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable transportation is vital to the quality of life and economic success of our state,” MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said. “Although Minnesota’s transportation needs greatly outnumber available resources, this year’s construction program demonstrates MnDOT’s commitment to making smart investments in our system to better serve all people.”
Southeast projects include:
Reconstruction of Highway 52 southbound between Cannon Falls and Zumbrota. An interchange at Highway 52 and Highway 57/Goodhue County road 8 will be built. Expected to take place during 2021 through 2024 as a part of the Highway 52 corridor projects.
Repavement of asphalt on Highway 58 in Goodhue County from north of 21 Street to Highway 61 in Red Wing. Construction is currently underway and the finish date is unknown.
Expansion of 12.5 miles of highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna to four lanes instead of two. This will improve road capacity, safety, travel times and resident access. Project construction started April 12 and is expected to finish in 2022.
Completion of Highway 63/Interstate 90 project north of Stewartville by August 2021. This project includes the replacement of two bridges and improvements to the interchange.
Resurfacing 8.5 miles of Highway 250 from South Branch Root River at Lanesboro to Highway 30. This also includes the replacement of eight culverts. Start and finish dates are unknown.
Resurfacing eight miles of Highway 21 through Shieldsville from one mile west of Interstate-35 to Highway 99. New turn lanes and/or bypass lanes will be installed at several locations. Start and finish date is currently unknown.
MnDOT advises motorists to be aware of lane closures, uneven road surfaces, construction workers and equipment while driving in construction zones.
“Our crews work tirelessly to keep our transportation safe for all people and we appreciate Minnesotans’ patience and understanding,” Kelliher said. “Watch out for work zones, travel at the posted speed limit, put your phone away and avoid distractions while driving.”
For more information and an interactive map of Minnesota’s 2021 construction projects, visit mndot.gov/construction.
