Relay For Life – Mississippi Shuffle will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 4-8 p.m. at Central Park in Red Wing.
There will be a food truck on hand and a DJ and other things going on at the registration tent.
Again this year there will be a cash raffle with a top prize of $500. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by contacting any committee member.
There also will be a raffle the night of the Relay featuring three local photographers who have generously agreed to donate a print that will be raffled. There will be door prizes available for people to register for.
