The flooding continues to cause road closures across the state and the Mississippi River is expected to crest this weekend.
Prairie Island is experiencing some major flooding this year, the water comes all the way up to the road in some areas.
“We do usually have some flooding every year, not what we are observing this year,” Prairie Island Police Chief Jon Priem said. “This year has been different, because of the amount of snow and moisture that we had over the winter.”
Prairie Island usually experiences some flooding in the spring, but this year has been heavier than most years.
“By and large we deal with flooding every spring to some extent, obviously it depends on mother nature and some years are more visible than others,” Priem.
“A lot of times it is just in the low laying areas and it isn’t usually visible to people from the roadways, but it is on some of the Tribal Lands,” he continued.
The last time Prairie Island experienced major flooding like this, was in 2019.
This year the waters come washing over the land, and flooding is clearly visible to people driving through the area.
Prairie Island was prepared for the high waters this year, after learning how to mitigate some of the impacts from flooding in 2019.
The water continues to rise and they are expecting it to crest over the weekend.
“The National Weather Service measures this area in feet about sea level and our flood stage is 680.5 feet, so that is when we start to see flooding in the lower areas,” Priem said,
“This year they are predicting we will get to 683.2 feet which is a major flood stage for us. In 2019 it was 682.87 feet, just a little below the 683 mark,” he continued.
Prairie Island has taken some precautions, as they expected the water to cause some flooding.
“We have a great team of people that plans for flooding every year and they take it very seriously,” Priem said. “It is a priority for the council each year to make sure that the community and the guests that come down here are safe.”
Every year they look at what they did in past years and determine what worked best.
Like other communities, they prepared sandbags and are closing roads as needed.
“We use lessons learned, 2019 was a great year to learn and we put some permanent berms in and we were able to do some sandbagging to prepare for the 2019 floods, and that helped us a lot this year,” Priem said.
Communication is key during this time while they prepare for flooding.
“We all work together to watch the weather and plan. We have a lot of communication between the public safety and tribal elected officials and the casino facility and maintenance teams to make sure we are all on the same page,” he continued.
Priem is encouraging those who are traveling through the area to take precautions if roads are covered with water.
“Water is unpredictable and it doesn’t take a lot of water to create havoc especially on a roadway, if it is covered, don’t drive through it,” he said.
This year Prairie Island was able to plan for the high waters, and it has paid off.
“At this point we haven’t seen any major impacts to the casino or the community, we were able to put measures in place ahead of time to prevent any major impacts,” he said. “For us it has been all about planning and communication.”
