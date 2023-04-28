The Mississippi River crested in Red Wing on Tuesday at 16.8 feet.
This is the highest crest the city has seen since 2001 when it hit 18.20 feet.
The year 2023 will be added to the list of historical crests for the Mississippi River in Red Wing.
Now that it has crested, we can watch the river slowly recede over the next few weeks.
Many of the parks and roads near the river have been closed for more than a week, and there isn’t quite an opening date in sight yet.
According to an update from the city, “It will still be a while before waters recede enough to start cleaning up and for things to reopen.”
Road closures are still in place until further notice.
The roads between Broad Street and Pottery Pond, Jackson Street at Old West Main and East Fifth Street at the parking lot for He Mni Can-Barn Bluff are all closed because of the water height.
According to the city’s website, “These roads will remain closed until the water recedes and roads are safe for travel. They are expected to be closed for two to three weeks.”
The city is estimating it to be three to four weeks before everything is opened back up.
“We crested on Tuesday at 16.8 feet, and we are currently at 16.2 feet and we expect it to continue to drop over the next couple of weeks,” Deputy Director of Public Works Department Lynn Nardinger said. “We don’t feel we will be able to start doing cleanup for at least two weeks. Once cleanup starts we expect it to take a week or two. Everything will remain closed until cleanup is finished.”
Parks and roads will likely be affected by the fast current carrying debris downstream.
In Levee Park, there large logs and sticks piled up along the riverfront.
Rain is expected this weekend, but it isn’t predicted to impact the height of the water too much.
“Once we start to reach 12 or 13 feet for river levels that’s when we’ll begin cleanup. The forecast is light to moderate rain so we aren’t expecting that to have much of an impact on the river,” Nardinger said.
While the river may begin to recede in the coming days and weeks, it is still important to remember safety when walking near the river.
