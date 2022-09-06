The Mississippi River is an integral part of the lives of those who live along it. Red Wing, Prairie Island, Welch Township and surrounding communities rely on the river way for multiple reasons.
Recently the Mississippi River was ranked as sixth on the most endangered rivers list.
Because of pollution and littering, the river has become endangered and this poses several risks to those who are situated near the river.
Goodhue County Commissioner Linda Flanders is working with others to organize a river cleanup on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon, the community is invited to participate in a cleanup effort planned at the area to get any trash that was left along the riverfront out of the area.
There are many hazards that littering and pollution cause. Flanders has outlined five factors that create a ripple effect of the garbage that is left at the riverfront.
“This is a huge issue, once I started looking into this and finding out that the Mississippi River is now on the most endangered river list I realized that this is a bigger issue than I originally thought,” Flanders said.
The factors Flanders prioritized through her work to bring awareness to the issue include Cultural, Health and Safety, Environmental, Ecological and Economic.
“There are so many places with drought and then there are issues with e.coli in the rivers and we just cannot lose the Mississippi River; it is the lifeblood of the heartland,” Flanders said.
As a part of the awareness campaign Flanders has helped coordinate a river clean up project with residents of Welch Township.
There is an area on County Road 18 and Sturgeon Lake Road in Welch Township along the river that has seen an increased amount of littering. That will be the focus of the Sept. 17 cleanup efforts.
Efforts made to clean up the area of the river in the local region brings the community one step closer to mitigating some of the risks that the entirety of the river faces.
The cultural dangers of littering and pollution affect the surrounding communities.
Indgenenous people have lived in Mni Sota for over 11,000 years and the Dakota people have lived in this area for more than 2,500 years.
“Through human memory and written history, Mni Sota is the Dakota homeland and the waterways are sacred to the Dakota people. They are the Bdewakaŋtuŋwaŋ which is our tribe and that means ‘those born at the water,” Prairie Island Tribal Council President Johnny Johnson said.
The Dakota people have a spiritual connection to the Mississippi River and this area is indigenous sacred land.
“When Linda Flanders came to the tribe and talked about this project we of course supported her 100%, and the commitment to bringing awareness to this important issue and keeping the river clean,” Johnson said.
With tourism being a major part of the Red Wing area, some people may come into the area not realizing some of their impacts on the land and the river.
“There is a lot of tourism that comes into the area and they don’t even know that a tribe such as ours exists here in this area and so it is very important to get that word out in the Red Wing area and Hastings area,” Johnson said.
“Getting something out to the tourists that this is Dakota homeland and the land and waterways are sacred to our people. Getting them to understand that every time they come into the area they are on sacred land of the Dakota people,” he continued.
The area along the river that is visited often by people fishing and camping is an area adjacent to Prairie Island. It is also on Red Wing city property, state DNR property and is along a County Road.
Many entities have a hand in this area and working together to bring awareness to the issue for visitors is a way to protect the river.
Some of the visitors to this area might not be familiar with the laws within the city and county. They also may not be aware of the cultural attachment to the river in this area.
Spreading accurate information to tourists about how to make sure to respect the waterway is a step in the right direction.
“We are the Bdewakaŋtuŋwaŋ, those born at the water, so protecting and preserving the river is a responsibility that we take seriously. We applaud Commissioner Flanders in working on this project and awareness of keeping the rivers clean,” Johnson said.
Flanders began to research the history of the Dakota people when looking at the cultural risks of pollution within the Mississippi.
“I really got into the history of the Dakota people and this is their place. This area that we are cleaning up was once part of the Dakota Nation and it is now adjacent to them,” Flanders said.
Aside from cultural factors at risk, health and safety is an issue that is part of the ripple effect due to littering and pollution in the river.
Garbage that is left behind, including soiled diapers, broken glass and plastic bags causes many issues for the wildlife, the water health and future visitors.
The plastic bags left behind wash into the river and they never fully break down. Soiled diapers and raw garbage attract flies and scavenger animals. The decay and rot affects the surface water and affects the ecosystems.
“There is a ripple effect with this issue. Health and Safety is a large risk factor, then the environment and the ecology of the environment. This also affects the economy, no one will want to invest in an area with a polluted river,” Flanders said.
Flanders has looked into several ways to help with this issue so it doesn’t continue after a large clean up effort is done.
However, none of the options have proven to be viable for the County or surrounding cities. The best way to mitigate the issue is to bring awareness to it and educate visitors and the community about these risks.
“Because there are a lot of people coming and visiting from the cities, I reached out to some outreach people in the cities to see if there is any way I can help to educate on the issue,” Flanders said.
Some ideas brought up included having more enforcement of the laws in the area, having a larger law enforcement presence in the area to make sure that people aren’t illegally parking or littering.
With staff shortages within the local law enforcement departments this isn't realistic to approach the issue.
Similarly, there was an idea to put trash bins and bags in the area so people are encouraged to throw away their trash instead of leaving it. The county or DNR would likely have to hire new personnel just for this issue and that isn’t a realistic way to approach the issue.
Ideas for new signage in the area were also brought up. Pack in, Pack out signs, more No Parking signs and other informational signs were brought up as possible ideas.
Flanders kept coming back to the same conclusion that the best way to tackle the issue is to educate and spread awareness. She is creating short videos each week explaining the five separate factors littering effects.
The area along County Road 18 and Sturgeon Lake Road is under the responsibility of several government agencies.
The city of Red Wing owns the east side of the road, Welch Township owns the west side of the road. The road itself is a Goodhue County road and the river and riverbank are under authority of the state of Minnesota DNR.
Red Wing writes policies that address the issues regarding the river and pollution that flows into the Mississippi River. This is another education piece that might be used to address the issue,
“The city writes and enforces policies, like stormwater ponds and erosion control on worksites,” Red Wing City Council President Becky Norton said.
“The city also works to educate citizens. My hope is that any projects like clean up projects that are driven by individuals and groups bring awareness to the impacts of littering,” she continued.
Residents in Red Wing can be a part of the solution when being mindful of where their trash might go and how they can take small steps to help the larger issue.
“Boaters, hikers, drivers can make sure their trash and belongings are secure so that items don't get into the environment. Residents should check their streets and yards and pick up items before they get down into the storm drains,” Norton said.
“These storm drains do not get treated, they go straight to the river, chemicals from yards and sidewalks and litter, especially during heavy rains,” she continued.
Part of the issue with littering is that many people might see it, but they don’t necessarily do anything about it. Trash can easily fly out of overfilled trash bins and people may drop wrappers as they walk along the sidewalk.
While something as small as a wrapper may not seem like much at the time, it still contributes to the issue of pollution in the Mississippi River.
“I think if people would live by the idea that maybe it's not their trash, but it is their road, their lake, their river and maybe if they pick up this piece of trash someone will pick up the one they didn't know they dropped,” Norton said.
“If we could all just do this for each other, for our lake, for our river. This clean-up is a way to heighten awareness. Maybe we can all just be a little more aware and help each other out. Be kind to each other and to the environment in this way,” she continued.
People from Welch Township, Red Wing and other surrounding communities have already committed to helping with the river clean-up. Flanders and the other coordinators are looking for as many volunteers as possible.
On Sept. 17 volunteers should bring gloves and trash bags. There is legal parking along County Road 18 and volunteers will be meeting at 9 a.m. along the riverfront under the bridge on County Road 18 and Sturgeon Lake Road.
For any questions people can contact Flanders at linda.flanders@co.goodhue.mn.us
