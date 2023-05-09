Mississippi National Golf Links is open and ready to welcome golfers back this season.
The golf course is a public course owned by the city of Red Wing.
According to the Mississippi National website, “The vision of building a publicly owned golf course nestled in the beautiful bluff country of the Mississippi River valley just east of historic Red Wing was the work of numerous forward-thinking citizens in the early 1980s.”
The golf course has a long history here in Red Wing and many residents enjoy the beautiful views and atmosphere of the course.
Golf Operations Manager Kirk Thompson is stepping into the position this year as a new face at Mississippi National.
He is looking forward to providing the resource to the community as it has always been known.
“This is my first year as the manager of the gold operations including the restaurant and bar,” Thompson said.
Something unique about the course is that there are two separate 18 hole courses within the property.
The highlands offers views of the river up on the bluffs and the lowlands is a more competitive of “tournament” style course.
“We have two distinct and different 18 hole courses, our lowlands is on the low side and is a really good 18 hole public golf course. A lot of tournaments play on that course and many of our members like to play the lowlands,” Thompson said.
While golfers are there they can choose to experience both sides of the course if they choose.
“The highlands is a bit newer and it has some really cool and interesting holes,” he said. “Up on the highlands there are some fantastic views of the river valley, we have a lot of people that will drive hours to play it.”
The Red Wing High School golf teams also are able to take advantage of the tournament style course for meets and practices.
“I’m the assistant coach for golf at the high school … most of their meets are held here. The high school boys and girls teams practice and play here,” Thompson said.
At Mississippi National they host lessons for many age groups.
“We do individual and group lessons for adults. We have a junior program that is run through community education,” Thompson said. “I feel our courses are accessible for all levels of players.”
Mississippi National is available to host various events. They take weddings and banquets and will host tournaments.
“We are looking to host more golf tournaments this year also, if anybody is looking for a spot to hold their tournaments,” Thompson said.
As a public golf course they try to offer the most services to the community.
“I feel that we have most of the boxes covered, we have the two 18 hole courses and a full service restaurant and bar,” Thompson said.
As a new member of the team at Mississippi National, the days have been busy for Thompson.
“It has been crazy busy because it is the beginning of the year and we have a variety of things we need to make sure we have to be up and operational,” Thompson said.
The Red Wing Municipal Golf Board helps with making the decisions and making the golf course run smoothly.
“The golf board is very good and very passionate about this place and they volunteer so much of their time,” Thompson said. “As a manager I’m very thankful for them because they have helped in my transition and they want to see this place flourish.”
More information about the course is available on their website at golfredwing.com.
