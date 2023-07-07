After three days of search efforts, the search for missing swimmers in Red Wing concluded on the morning of July 5.
According to a news release from the Goodhue County Sheriffs Office, “Two bodies were located at 0653 and the third at 0705. All three bodies were located in the search area. The families of the missing swimmers were made aware of the recovery. The Southern MN Regional Medical Examiner’s office has responded to the scene, and will be releasing names of those located.”
The search began on the evening of July 3 after the Goodhue County Dispatch received a 911 call at 7:35 p.m.
Responders arrived near the mouth of the Vermillion River where it enters the Mississippi River, within 10 minutes of the call.
The missing swimmers were part of a family gathering on the north side of Diamond Island on the Vermillion River.
“One family member was fishing from shore while three others were swimming in the river. All
three of the swimmers started struggling in the water. The male fishing on shore entered the
water to help the struggling swimmers,” the Goodhue County Sheriffs Office stated. “He was able to rescue an adult female. He re-entered the water to assist the other two swimmers. All three of the subjects went under the water at this point. 10-15 minutes passed before the 911 call was made.”
The three missing subjects were were inexperienced swimmers, according to the sheriffs office. None of them were wearing life vests.
“The area they [the three subjects] were swimming in was three feet, but dropped sharply to a depth of eight to nine feet. All are from the same household in Oakdale, Minnesota,” a news release stated during the search.
Several agencies helped in the search: Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, Red Wing Fire Department, GSCO Water Patrol and Dive Team, U.S.Wildlife Fish and Game, Minnesota DNR, Northstar Search and Rescue.
The agencies searched for hours on July 3, 4 and the morning of July 5, before the missing subjects were found.
The search was conducted in the Vermillion and Mississippi Rivers using boats with sonar and electronic devices.
“Thank you to all the law enforcement agencies who assisted in this search. A special thank you to Northstar Search and Rescue for their assistance and resources,” the Goodhue County Sheriffs Office stated.
