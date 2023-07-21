Every year a Minnesota man challenges himself by running hundreds of miles over the course of about one week.
This year runner Rob Greer will be stating a new challenge in Devil’s Gulch South Dakota. He plans to run 300 miles through southeastern Minnesota, and end just across the Minnesota and Wisconsin border.
“When was the last time you did something to challenge yourself? What would it be like to be stripped of all your comforts and connections? How would you navigate days full of uncertainty and unknown? Who would you meet along the way and what impact would you have on each other? Where do you begin, eat, drink, sleep, and end?,” he said.
Greer strives to answer these questions on his long range running journeys. He has traveled hundreds of miles by foot since he started this style of running.
“I was introduced to this style of event several years ago and I fell in love with the format it. In this style of running I go our over several days and cover over 300 miles,” he said.
This isn’t the first time he has done this. Greer challenges himself by annually planning a cross-state running journey.
“I’ve done it previously across Tennessee, Kentucky and a couple of different states. I thought it would be fun to do one across Minnesota where I live and hit some of the small towns and connect with the communities along the way,” he said.
Greer will start in Devil’s Gulch on July 29, he plans to reach Red Wing by Aug. 5. He will stop through a few small Minnesota towns on the way.
This is not only a challenge for his physical health, but his mental health as well. Greer likes to take the chance to strip away all belongings for a week.
“It is a good opportunity, I like to once a year strip myself down of every conveniences that we have and remind myself that if I lost everything tomorrow, it would be totally fine. It adds a lot of perspective to my life,” he said.
As Greer makes his way through the towns, he stays in hotels or Airbnbs during the nights.
Along these long journeys, Greer enjoys the interactions he has with people he meets along the way.
“People come out of the woodwork to walk a mile or two with me or some people drop off a gatorade. Sometimes I’ll get to sit down and talk with someone who maybe hasn’t thought about changing things up in a while,” he said. “That’s kind of what it’s about.”
Schedule of challenge
“Starting at Devil’s Gulch, South Dakota where Jesse James-according to lore-evaded capture by jumping the gulch.
Link up the first Minnesota climbing area Blue Mound State Park.”
July 29 – Devil’s Gulch to Blue Mound to Luverne
July 30 – Luverne to Worthington
July 31 – Worthington to Windom
Aug 1 – Windom to St James
Aug 2– St James to Mankato
Aug 3– Mankato to Faribault
Aug 4– Faribault to Red Wing
Aug 5– “Climb at Barn Bluff and cross into Wisconsin finishing at Freedom Island tying Jesse James back in at his carousing spot as well as a contemplative element of whether my freedom is there ending or beginning.”
