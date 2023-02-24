Minnesota State College Southeast College President Marsha Danielson is being investigated on two separate accusations, according to reports released by the state college system office.
The first involves allegations of the president being “dishonest, disrespectful and cruel to employees” making degrading and threatening comments, using profanity and racist and sexist language.
The second investigation is into violations of the code of conduct involving use of a college-owned car and accepting hockey tickets from Xcel Energy to a Minnesota Wild game.
The former allegations were investigated by an independent consultant. The latter investigation was done by the college’s internal audit team.
College system Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said he is reviewing the reports.
“After due diligence, I will soon make and convey an appropriate discipline decision,” he said. “This is a top priority for me -- I am committed to ensuring that Minnesota State College Southeast fosters an empowered and respectful workplace, and that all employees of Minnesota State adhere to the utmost in professionalism and ethical behavior.”
In emails sent to college staff on Feb. 9, Danielson apologized and pledged to improve “my approach to leading Minnesota State College Southeast.”
According to Danielson’s email, complaints were filed in October 2022 with Minnesota State about her leadership.
“I have learned that my interactions with employees have not supported a respectful workplace, and there is a need for some serious change on my part,” she wrote in the email addressed to colleagues. “I didn’t realize the negative impact I was having on others, and I regret the hurt my behavior has caused.”
The heavily redacted report by independent consultant Patty Sifferle of Mendota Consultants lists complaints from four individuals. Their names and role at the college are redacted. The statements by the individuals were entirely redacted.
In a statement to the consultant, Danielson describes herself as a “transformational leader.” She said her style is to be transparent.
“She is starting to build a culture of trust, but there is a long way to go,” the report states. Budget cuts have led to a culture where the administration is not trusted.
Danielson disputed using racist or non-inclusive language, noting she has been a social justice facilitator for 14 years.
The report concludes: “Danielson was understandably defensive. She provided a lot of information that contradicted the other evidence.”
However, the report notes “parts of Danielson’s statement were internally inconsistent as well.”
“Given that the witness accounts were consistent and the investigator found the witnesses were more credible than Danielson, the evidence shows Danielson engaged in the above-described conduct,” the report concludes. The conduct displayed a lack of good judgment and a failure to treat employees with professionalism and respect.”
In the investigative report by the college internal audit team, the name of the person or persons reporting the allegations of code of conduct violations were also redacted.
There were three violations of state policies, according to the report.
The report stated that Danielson “misused state resources when she used a state vehicle to commute between her home and the two college campuses that form Minnesota State College Southeast – Winona and Red Wing.
As part of her contract, Danielson receives a transportation and communication allowance of $833 per month.
“By accepting the allowance,” the report states, “she does not qualify to use a college-owned vehicle to drive between her residence and the campuses.”
Her husband rode in the car with Danielson to a college campus on at least one occasion. Personal guests, including spouses, are not allowed to travel in a state-owned, rented or leased vehicle.
The hockey tickets from Xcel Energy included beverages, food and a party bus ride to St. Paul to a Minnesota Wild game as part of a Red Wing Chamber of Commerce event.
Danielson admitted she had represented herself as the college president when requesting the tickets.
There were several allegations that Danielson had given contracts for work with the college to friends. The report notes that “hiring friends is not a violation of board policy or procedure.” It goes on to state: “During the investigation, we noted a repeated pattern of the president contracting with friends.”
The report concludes the system office should determine what discipline is warranted, seek reimbursement for “inappropriate use of college-owned vehicles,” and require Danielson to reimburse Xcel Energy for the market value of the Wild hockey ticket package.
“As soon as I learned of my errors,” Danielson stated in her Feb. 9 email, “I made arrangements to pay back what I owe and will not be making those mistakes again.
Danielson became president of Minnesota State College Southeast in July 2021 following other positions at Minnesota State University-Mankato and South Central College. She oversees two campuses in Winona and Red Wing that are about 65 miles apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.