Minnesota State College has announced the four candidates for the next vice chancellor of equity and inclusion. There will be four virtual sessions to meet the candidates later this month.
The finalists are Andriel Dees, Sonia DeLuca Fernández, Ramon L. Knox and Andrew Thompson (A.T.) Miller.
They were recommended by the search advisory committee that involved students and staff with Sharon Pierce, president of Minneapolis College, as chairperson.
The community will have a chance to ask questions during each of the candidates' sessions on May 20 and 21. Questions must be related to the candidate's experience, education and background.
Date, time and link for each session are below.
Andriel Dees has worked at Minnesota State since 2019 as the system civil rights/Title IX compliance officer and currently as the interim system diversity officer. She has a bachelor’s degree from Hampton University in Virginia and a juris doctorate from William Mitchell College of law.
Dees previously worked at Capella University as the director of diversity and inclusion for four years, University of Wisconsin-River Falls as the chief diversity officer and special assistant to the chancellor for affirmative action compliance for three years and William Mitchell College of Law as an associate dean for multicultural affairs for five years.
Her open forum presentation is on May 21 at 11 a.m.
Link: https://minnstate.zoom.us/j/92188866351
Sonia DeLuca Fernández has worked at Pennsylvania State University as the associate vice provost since 2018. She has a bachelor’s and master's degree from the University of Iowa, and a doctorate from the University of Michigan.
DeLuca Fernández previously worked at New York University as the director of research and assessment for eight years, the University of Michigan as the research assistant for five years and Rutgers University as the director of off-campus student services for two years.
Her open forum presentation is on May 21 at 10 a.m.
Link: https://minnstate.zoom.us/j/96710187723
Ramon L. Knox worked at the San Diego Community College District as interim vice chancellor for student services in 2020. He has a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University and a master’s from Missouri State University.
Knox previously worked at the Long Beach Community College District as the dean of student support services and dean of student affairs for four years. He has also worked at California State University-Fullerton as the chief of operations for two years, Chapman University as the associate dean of students for five years, Augsburg College as the director of campus activities, orientation and LGBTQIA services for two years and Macalester College as the associate director of the leadership and community development division of student affairs for a year.
His open forum presentation is on May 20 at 11 a.m.
Link: https://minnstate.zoom.us/j/99966680119
Andrew Thompson (A.T.) Miller worked at Central Michigan University as vice president and chief diversity officer from 2018 to 2021. He has a bachelor's degree from Davidson College in North Carolina and a master’s and doctorate degree from the University of Pennsylvania.
Miller previously worked at Cornell University as the associate vice provost for academic diversity for seven years and the University of Michigan as the director of the Center for Global and Intercultural Study and other roles for 11 years.
He has also worked as a part of the faculty team at the Union College in New York and Davidson College.
His open forum presentation is on May 20 at 10 a.m.
Link: https://minnstate.zoom.us/j/95921040291
The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities will discuss Chancellor Devinder Malhotra’s recommendation at their June 16 meeting. The new vice chancellor of equity and inclusion is expected to start their role during summer 2021.
