On Tuesday, July 26, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and its board of directors announced their endorsement of Jesse Johnson for State House District 20A. Jesse Johnson is a decorated veteran of the United States Army running to represent his hometown of Cannon Falls and surrounding communities.
MPPOA Executive Director Brian Peters said, “The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association proudly endorses Jesse Johnson for State Representative. He is a tireless supporter of first responders and public safety officials who will bring an unrivaled expertise to the Capitol after proudly serving on the front lines in both Afghanistan and Iraq during his distinguished 20 years in the military."
Peters continued, “In addition to his military service, Jesse Johnson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement from Minnesota State University, Mankato. He will be an instant leader in the State Legislature and a skilled advocate for Minnesota’s law enforcement community.”
“Public safety has been my number one issue going into this race,” said Jesse Johnson. “It is a fundamental responsibility of government to protect its citizens. With my degree in Law Enforcement and real-world experience, I will be a champion for our 10,000 officers across the state - we MUST keep our families and loved ones safe.”
