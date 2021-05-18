Around 150 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s 434th Chemical Company, based in Red Wing and Hastings, deployed May 15 to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
According to the U.S. Army, Operation Spartan Shield is a combined forces contingency operation which helps the U.S. with the free flow of resources through shipping lanes, defends the country from terrorist threats and prevents the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. OSS also deters regional aggression and possible threats in the Middle East.
“I am proud the members of this unit and their willingness to go above and beyond to prepare for this mission,” Capt. Andrew Duitsman, commander of the troops going to Kuwait, said in a press release. “We have had almost two years of training leading up to this event. I am confident in the abilities and professionalism of these Soldiers.”
While in Kuwait the soldiers will provide Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) defense in their different areas of operation. The 434th Chemical Company is trained to respond to many hazards in response to a CBRN attack and/or threat.
The 434th Chemical Company will be in Kuwait for an undisclosed amount of time.
