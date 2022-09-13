The Anderson Center at Tower View presents the 23rd annual Minnesota Children's Book Festival.

The festival will be from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, on the Tower View front lawn.

Emphasizing the joy of learning through reading and art activities, the Minnesota Children’s Book Festival is an ideal opportunity for families to connect, learn and play.

This year's festival titles present various narratives about the natural world, skill building and diverse perspectives that help kids, as well as their adults, understand each other and the world around them.

The free family event features presentations of new books by nine award-winning children's and young adult authors and illustrators.

Throughout the afternoon, each author or illustrator will present their work, read from their book and participate in a meet and greet and book signing booth.

Taking place outdoors, the event features face-painting, stilt-walking, tours to the top of the Anderson Center's landmark water tower, various artmaking activities, bookmaking workshops, table tennis, giant bubbles, hula hoops, history and science workshops, balloon animals and food vendors.

All ages are welcome.

In its historic setting of Tower View, the Anderson Center offers residencies in the arts and humanities and supports creativity and innovation at the intersection of art and ideas.

For more information on the event and featured book titles, visit andersoncenter.org/bookfest.