Red Wing Sustainability Commission and Charter Commission member Min MartinOakes is running for the open Ward 2 seat on the Red Wing City Council.
MartinOakes is a first generation American, her parents came to the United States after World War II from Scotland.
“My parents settled first in Canada and then they moved to the Chicago area, so I was born there and then when I was 4 we moved to a suburb of Chicago and I grew up there. I moved to the Twin Cities in the 1980s and then later moved to Red Wing,” she said.
MartinOakes has an extensive teaching background, before moving to the Twin Cities she taught first in Illinois. When she moved to Minnesota she taught in a few school districts before moving to Red Wing for another teaching position.
“All of my teaching experience was special education anywhere from early childhood up to elementary and some high school as well. Then later in my career I became a school administrator and supervised some special education programming,” she said.
MartinOakes was principal of Colvill Family Center for eight years. She currently does some part-time work for Goodhue County Education.
“I still supervise their birth to 3 early intervention programs for the entire county,” she said.
MartinOakes hopes to take her leadership experience and skills and apply them to the Ward 2 seat.
“I’m running because I love my community, and the people who live here. My long career in public education has allowed me many leadership opportunities. Serving in our public schools also gave me an opportunity to know many families and see the community from their perspective,” she said.
Community service is a top priority for MartinOakes.
“I had thought about running in the last election for the Ward 2 seat but the timing didn’t feel right,” she said. “When it happened that unfortunately Andy Klitzke had to resign in December, I thought this was a good opportunity to run.”
If elected, MartinOakes is focused on effective and positive leadership and good stewardship of money and housing.
“I’m really focused on good stewardship of money. … I look at it from a point of view of you’re responsible for caring for the money, and I did that when I ran the school. Being careful with money and being a good steward with money is something that is a cornerstone for me in my personal life and professional life,” she said.
MartinOakes will use her experiences from serving on the Sustainability Commission and Charter Commission in the Ward 2 seat if elected.
“I really loved the work in Sustainability Commission, and I’ve met some fantastic people and have made good connections and I also am on the Charter Commission, and I love policy work, and I’ve loved the experiences,” she said.
MartinOakes plans to get to know residents in Ward 2 during her campaign and listen to the needs of those she will be advocating for.
“I’m planning to start door knocking and focusing on asking, ‘What do you think and what is important to you’ and also talking with some of the department heads to get their perspective. I want to get that broad perspective,” she said.
MartinOakes is looking forward to her campaign journey and learning more about the community along the way.
“As a first-generation American, I am humbled at just having the opportunity to run for public office,” she said. “As cliche as it may sound, my parents came here to build a better life and to find adequate housing. They taught me to love my country and democracy, to value public education and to be grateful.”
She continued, “A generation later, their daughter is running for public office. It warms my heart to think of what their reaction to this would be.”
