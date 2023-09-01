Two brand new barber poles are spinning on Plum Street in downtown Red Wing in front of the new Mike’s Barber Shop location.
Moving from their longtime location on West Fourth Street across from city hall was not in the plans for owner Mike Villaran. But he didn’t shy away from a change and a fresh place to continue his career.
A new housing project is being built at the former site of the barber shop. This gave Villaran an opportunity to find a new location and build it up-literally.
“This building is stand alone and is single story, easier to manage. But it was in terrible condition inside and out when we bought the building,” he said.
The new location at 213 Plum Street underwent intense construction and remodeling before opening its doors earlier this month.
It took about a year for the building to become what it is today.
“There was no insulation behind the walls, it was a little run down in general. We completely gutted and redid the interior. It didn’t have an ADA accessible entry way so we added that. Everything in here is newly remodeled,” Villaran said.
Now the business has that “new barber shop smell” as you walk in the brand new glass front door. Villaran made sure to put everything needed into this location since he plans to stay in this new building for at least another 25 years before he decides to hang up his hair cutting shears.
Appointments at Mike’s Barber Shop are booked out and business is continuing to move smoothly for the Red Wing staple.
“We are still booking by appointment only, we have found that our customers prefer that now. Overwhelmingly people said they preferred coming in on an appointment basis after we started that,” Villaran said.
Appointments were a result of operating during the pandemic. Villaran recalls before the pandemic hit, Saturdays were always a busy time in the barber business.
“I remember on any Saturday our eight waiting chairs were full and people were standing around and kids were sitting on the ground. Everyone would be chatting and it had a good feel to it, but it would be a two hour wait to get a haircut every Saturday,” he said. “I miss that a little bit, but it is just my brother Kevin and I working here right now.”
Villaran has been at this business for many years, he recently celebrated 10 years in Red Wing with his own shop. In 2017 Mike’s Barber Shop was voted as WCCO’s Best Barber Shop in Minnesota.
Even though the building is new and the business has moved, Villaran says everything will be business as usual.
“I think it will be pretty much business as usual, there won’t be any other big changes to how we run the business,” he said. “This space will just be a lot more efficient.”
Villaran enjoys chatting and building relationshipswith his loyal customers.
“Some of my customers, I’ve been cutting their hair for 13 years and I enjoy catching up with them and hearing about what is going on in their lives,” he said.
Now that this new space is open and operating, Villaran feels relaxed and is ready to get back to focusing on what he is passionate about.
He said, “The dust has settled and I’m in here working and I feel more relaxed than I did a year ago. It feels nice being back to just being a barber.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.