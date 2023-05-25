Communities across Goodhue County are holding Memorial Day ceremonies in honor of fallen veterans. Here is a list of events happening this Memorial Day weekend:
Red Wing Field of Honor
The 16th annual Red Wing Field of Honor will be held at Bay Point Park. Flags are placed in the park on Friday, May 26 and will be on display 24 hours a day until Tuesday, May 30.
Red Wing Memorial Day Ceremony
The Red Wing Memorial Day Association is holding their annual ceremony on Monday, May 29 in Bay Point Park. The ceremony begins at 8:45 a.m.
Goodhue Area
Bellechester American Legion Post 598 is helping to put on numerous Memorial Day events throughout Goodhue County, a full list of which is below. Vasa Lutheran Church is also holding a ceremony and flag replacement event at 9 a.m. on June 4.
Mass at St. Columbkill Cemetery in Belle Creek is at 8:15 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9 a.m.
A ceremony will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Goodhue at 9:30 a.m.
There will be a Memorial Day mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Bellechester.
A ceremony will be held at Presbyterian Cemetery off County Road 9 east of Goodhue at 10 a.m.
At 11 a.m. there will be a ceremony at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Belvidere.
Lastly, Belvidere Union Cemetery will host a ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
Cannon Falls
The annual Memorial Day parade in Cannon Falls will start at 10:30 a.m. downtown and then march to the Cannon Falls Community Cemetery. There will then be a ceremony at the cemetery. Prior to the parade, there is a veterans breakfast at VFW Post 4452 in the basement with eggs, sausage, hash browns, toast, milk and juice for a free will donation.
- A Memorial Day service will be held at the Cannon River Fur Trade Rendezvous five miles west of Cannon Falls on Highway 19. The rendezvous is Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29. It is a re-enactment of a fur trade encampment from the 18th and 19th centuries. It will have food, music, demonstrations, contests, vendors, games as well as a Memorial Day service.
