Tristan Montroy succeeded right out of high school as he moved his way up at Hearth & Home Technologies, Lake City. He likes that every workday is different and enjoys the strong team atmosphere.
We spoke with him about his job and more.
How/when did you become interested in Hearth & Home?
I was originally just looking for a job out of high school for some money. A year into my position as a production tech I saw real opportunity for growth and started focusing my efforts into growing in the company.
What is your favorite part of your job?
My favorite part of working is that no two days are the same. The variety that comes with the job in my department makes each workday a different challenge to meet our end goal. I believe this keeps the job fresh and exciting.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
One thing that I believe is not known about Hearth is the ability to succeed with little to no experience in manufacturing. Every department at Hearth has great processes and experienced trainers to help members from all backgrounds grow in their roles.
What should people know if they are interested in joining the organization?
Hearth has a strong team atmosphere that can be sensed from Day 1. Although, there are many different lines/departments that make up our whole. The plant is just one team working to reach common goals.
