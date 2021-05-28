Tracy Bible lives in Hager City and works as the branch manager of the Red Wing location of CCF Bank. In her free time Bible volunteers with Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity.
Why do you volunteer with Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity?
I have been volunteering with Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity for 10 years. Being on the Family Selection Committee and also a board member I have the honor to be a part of making a family’s dream come true and that is becoming a homeowner. That is so rewarding.
What is your favorite part of your role as a volunteer?
My favorite part of being a volunteer is working with the potential partner families and their finances. When reviewing applications, if a family may not qualify, we recommend ways to improve their current situation in order to apply in the future and accomplish their dream; to never give up!
What should people know if they are interested in joining the organization?
You can be a part of the building process, which also teaches you life skills and/or you can support the families before, during and after the process of home ownership, which provides you with knowledge of how it works. These are just two examples! It is as easy as calling or stopping by the office, messaging on Facebook or reaching out on the website. It’s never too late to volunteer.
Does this organization have any events coming up that you would like to highlight?
Coming soon we will be holding a fundraising raffle for a She-Shed! We are also starting our build season which includes ground breaking ceremonies, the building process of the home and opportunities to provide lunches to the crews. If COVID permits, there may even be another Designer Purse Bingo in the future.
