Every June to October, Red Wing residents gather at Levee Road in front of the train depot to shop around the farmers market, buying honey, fresh veggies, coffee and more.
“We go a few times a summer and like it,” local customer Mark Wager said.
The Red Wing Area Farmers Market mainly runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and has become a staple for the community.
The Republican Eagle spoke with three of the market vendors to highlight their stories.
Lavender Barnyard
Marie and Marty Schuhwerck, owners of Lavender Barnyard, started with a simple idea of trying to figure a way to earn a living from their few acres of land in Farmington.
“[We decided] to plant lavender . . . not knowing if it would survive a Minnesota winter,” Marie said. “It was a big experiment because lavender isn’t supposed to like it here much. So when I found out I could over-winter it, I began developing products and an agritourism plan, which is ever evolving.”
The Schuhwerck didn’t just want to grow lavender; they wanted to provide opportunities for people to visit their farm and all that it has to offer.
They started planting in 2020 and had their first crop in 2021.
“We were rewarded with almost 15,000 stems in our first harvest,” Marie said. “We have come to love lavender and all the things it can do, not to mention all of the amazing people we have met along this journey.”
The Lavender Barnyard currently sells many products including whipped body butter, essential oil rollers, lotion tubes, eye pillows, tea and bath salts. All are created by hand with natural and organic ingredients.
Items can be purchased on lavenderbarnyard.com or at the farmers market on Saturdays.
For those interested in the production of lavender or would like to cut their own, the Schuhwerck’s offer tours. Reservations must be made in advance and can be done on their website.
River Road Honey Farm
River Road Honey Farm–located just outside of Prescott–started 17 years ago by beekeeper Eske Bennetsen and his wife, Audrey.
“I was educated in Copenhagen, Denmark and the University of Minnesota, as a food processing mechanical engineer,” Eske wrote on his website. “I take pride in my bees and my award-winning wildflower honey and wildflower creamed honey. I often assist new beekeeping enthusiasts who benefit from my years of experience in beekeeping.”
The Bennestens produce all-natural wildflower, clover and alfafa honey.
“Wildflower honey has a rich and universally pleasing taste,” Eske said. “Our honey is ripe, freshly collected, and high quality.”
Any can tour the apiary farm with an advance request and can purchase honey at the farmers market most Saturdays.
“The market is a nice place to be,” Eske said. “We go to the Hastings and Lake City ones sometimes too, but Red Wing is nice.”
Santa Martha Cafe
Ken and Ruth Exner started Santa Martha Cafe in 2013 after being inspired to make a change in the coffee industry.
“Ken took a mission trip to [Santa Martha Cafe,] Nicaragua where he met coffee farmers and his heart went out to how hard they work for so little income,” Ruth Exner said. “He came home knowing he wanted to help change happen.”
As a part of their business model, the Exners only purchase coffee beans above market value from Nicaragua, Guatemala, Tanzania and Ethiopia.
“We . . . work very hard to make sure the farmers are getting that money, and we can trace where our green coffee beans are coming from,” Ruth Exner said.
The duo roast the beans themselves in a two-pound fluid bed roaster out of their home in Randolph.
“We use a SonaFresco fluid bed roaster,” Ruth Exner said. “It looks like a commercial popcorn popper. It shoots hot air through the beans, and they dance until they are the nice coffee color.”
Once roasting is done, they package the beans in Omni-Degradable packaging, which is made from recyclable and biodegradable plastic.
“We also started purchasing trees to offset carbon in 2017 helping create a more happy planet,” Ruth Exner said.
Roasted beans can be purchased in-person at the market or at santamarthacafe.com.
