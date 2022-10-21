Nine people are running for three open seats on the Red Wing School Board. We sent questionnaires to each of the candidates. Two – Benjamin Winter and Jason Ramstad – chose not to respond. Following are the answers the remaining candidates provided.
Kayla Anderson
Address: 2618 Goldfinch Lane
Family: Nate and I have been married for 14 years, and we have three children, ages 11, 7 and 3.
Education: Studied at the University of Minneosta-Duluth, and Mesa State College for psychology and business
Occupation: My career over the past 20 years has been in dental office management, where I have enjoyed working with people and using my business background to find cost-effective solutions for both patients and doctors.
Political Experience: None listed.
What drove you to run for a School Board seat?
My husband and I moved back to Red Wing after being gone for almost 17 years. I am running for school board because I see more potential in a town I love and respect. Even if you don’t have children in the schools, the benefits of a strong school system are vital. Strong schools help to maintain and increase property values, provide a qualified and educated workforce, as well as help to create a strong sense of community for necessary growth. I plan to research and listen to advocate what is best for the future of our children and this community.
What do you want to accomplish if elected?
1. Advocate for competitive hiring and retention processes. According to Minnesota’s North Star accountability system, (education.mn.gov) we have the lowest academic achievement rates in reading and math compared to surrounding districts and Minnesota. We need to find the best educators for our children to reach their highest potential. 2. Increase accountability for staff and students in our schools to help improve safety for everyone. 3. Build and increase community engagement. With increasing class sizes and shrinking budgets, the challenges of delivering quality education are complex. It is not solely the job of teachers to educate our children, it also takes an active role of parents and the community.
What strengths would you bring to the School Board?
We need leaders guiding our district and visionaries to see the big picture. We need people who trust teachers to do their jobs, and who help prepare young people to achieve their best. I believe we do that through strong fiscal policies, excellent foundational academics, and a solid relationship with our community. I hope to bring those qualities to the board. I am passionate about helping others, and I believe I can bring a new perspective to Red Wing. Our experiences with other school communities have provided insight into how different school systems function and with hot topics such as equitable education, diversity and safety measures.
What curriculum changes, if any, need to be made in the district?
I believe in the AAA philosophy of Academics, Arts and Athletics. These programs should be considered part of the whole educational experience, “extra.” They are often the glue that provides a sense of belonging in a school community. It also helps students keep focused on their education by motivating them to earn the grades they need to participate. Children are provided with a network of peers and trusted adults, during a time in their life when they need it the most. Statistics show that students who are involved tend to be more successful in school and better prepared for the future.
Why or why not should per student state funding be available for parents to use for private schools or homeschooling students?
In a small town, the survival of a local school can be crucial for the town itself. Transportation problems, increasing out-of-pocket fees and a shortage of staff are already challenging issues we face. Vouchers would not improve any of these issues. Tax dollars are intended to better the education of all children, not the private education of a few. Did you know that public schools are required by law to offer a wide range of free services to students who need extra accommodations? Private schools do not have those same requirements and can even deny acceptance.
Terese "Mrs. B" Bjornstad
Address: 807 Hi Park Ave.
Family: Husband, Ken; son, Jake (Alexa) and our three granddaughters; daughter, Kristin (Tyler).
Education: Winona State University elementary education major with a minor in specific learning disabilities.
Occupation: Retired Red Wing Public Schools teacher.
Political Experience: Red Wing Charter Commission, 32 years of public service as a teacher
What drove you to run for a School Board seat?
There are many challenges facing our schools in the aftermath of the pandemic. As a retired teacher, I have a valuable perspective that would complement the current board's skills and experience. I spent 32 years making decisions with my student's best interests in mind. I built positive relationships with my students, their parents, the administration and the school board. I dedicated my life to public schools and feel called to serve again.
What do you want to accomplish if elected?
Hiring a dynamic, visionary superintendent who can take our mission statement and learning goals from words to action is No. 1. Our job as a board is to ensure all students receive a high-quality, equitable education regardless of race, gender, social economic status and ability. We must be responsible stewards of our district's finances to ensure our funds are used to fulfill that promise. We also need to provide mental health support for all staff and students. This starts with training for every staff member. It takes a village.
What strengths would you bring to the School Board?
I have 32 years of experience in education. I was a member of the districtwide curriculum committee as well as building leadership and student assessment teams. I know when to listen and when to speak up. I spent my life advocating for my students. I have excellent communication skills and know how to work collaboratively to accomplish goals. I've attended board workshops and meetings since June, but I've been watching for two years. Being up-to-date on current issues facing the board will allow me to hit the ground running in January.
What curriculum changes, if any, need to be made in the district?
It is not the school board's job to choose or evaluate curriculum. The Department of Education sets the standards for what is taught, and it is our staff's job to choose curriculum that teaches those standards. We recently hired Martina Wagner as our director of teaching and learning. It is her job to work with staff to evaluate our curriculum and delivery to make sure we are using best practices to ensure that our curriculum is effective and our students are learning.
Why or why not should per student state funding be available for parents to use for private schools or homeschooling students?
Strong public schools are the cornerstone of our democracy. Our country is great because we provide a quality education for all children regardless of race, gender, social economic status, or ability. When we divert tax dollars to private schools, we weaken the system that is designed to serve everyone. Tax dollars are meant to be spent to support the greatest good of our citizens.
Jim Bryant
Address: 26390 County 21 Blvd., Red Wing, MN 55066
Family: Wife, Connie; daughter, Danielle; son, Lucas.
Education: Red Wing High School graduate and graduate of Alexandria Technical College.
Occupation: Red Wing Police officer, Goodhue County commissioner and managed an Insurance Company. Retired from all three occupations and currently retired.
Political experience: Five years as a Hay Creek Township Supervisor, 16 years as a Goodhue County commissioner and currently in my fourth year as a Red Wing School Board member.
What drove you to run for a School Board seat?
I want to give back and be involved in the decision making of Red Wing Public Schools, where my wife, children and I graduated from. Education is important to my family and I wanted to be a part in shaping the school’s direction and vision.
What do you want to accomplish if elected?
We have a new interim superintendent and a new director of teaching and learning. We have been given an opportunity to help our students that live here and want to go to college. The Jones Foundation has stepped up and is offering the Red Wing Promise, which is two years of college at MN Southeast College for Red Wing graduates. These are exciting times, and I want to help shape our future.
What strengths would you bring to the School Board?
I bring a leadership presence, along with the ability to listen and make decisions. I bring a strong financial background. I believe that education is the backbone for all students going forward. We need the state and federal governments to invest in education so we do not need to have to always hold referendums.
What curriculum changes, if any, need to be made in the district?
We have a new director of teaching and learning and an interim superintendent. I have seen and heard good things about both of them, and I am excited for our future. With the Red Wing Promise, our hope is that this opportunity for students that live in the Red Wing School District, will help us increase our enrollment. Schools all around the country are seeing declining enrollment.
Why or why not should per student state funding be available for parents to use for private schools or homeschooling students?
This idea is fairly new in Minnesota and there are more questions than answers. I wish the federal and state government would fund education as they have promised, especially on the federal level. The federal government is way behind in funding special education to the tune of over $3,000,000 annually for Red Wing schools. I am always willing to listen and look at new ideas; however, this one currently has more questions than answers.
Heather M. Rudawski
Address: 350 Spates Ave., Red Wing, MN 55066
Family: Husband, Adam, of 20 years. We have two children: Halle, 18, and Ava, 16.
Education: Associates in liberal arts and sciences from Rochester Community and Technical College in 2011; also working on my undergraduate degree in bio-medical sciences.
Occupation: Medical administration at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Political Experience: None.
What drove you to run for a School Board seat?
I have a lot of hometown pride and love for this community. As a parent and community member I have some concerns over the following trends in our schools such as overall safety, declining enrollment, and teacher retention.
What do you want to accomplish if elected?
I think the most important thing right now is the hiring of the new superintendent. We need a leader who’s going to support the teachers and staff along with the future education for our kids.
What strengths would you bring to the School Board?
I have a background in advocating for families and feel this is a huge strength of mine. I also have served on different boards in the community. The goal has always been to focus on the future of the programs along with the other members for the children by also involving the community.
What curriculum changes, if any, need to be made in the district?
I would like to see some introductions to consumer awareness and basic life skills for our high school kids be brought back and up to date.
Why or why not should per student state funding be available for parents to use for private schools or homeschooling students?
As I stated earlier I want Red Wing parents to want their kids to be in Red Wing schools so this wouldn’t be an issue.
Rachel Marshall Schoenfelder
Address: 30692 Highway 58 Blvd., Red Wing, MN 55066
Family: Married with four children, ages 6, 11, 16 and 19.
Education: I completed K-12 in the Red Wing School District. I obtained my bachelor’s of science degree from Winona State University and did postgraduate studies at the University of Minnesota and Augsburg College.
Occupation: Physician assistant at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing in pediatric department
Political Experience: Red Wing Public Library Board
Why do you want to serve on the Red Wing School Board?
As a Red Wing High School graduate who now has children in the district, I have a personal interest to give back to this community by working to improve the quality of the school system, the fiscal health of the district, and allocation of taxpayer money. This position would allow me to represent our community and help create a shared vision for academic achievement and excellence for every child in our district. I believe I can provide valuable input to the board and serve the community as a Red Wing graduate, parent, and pediatric health care professional familiar with the real struggles our students are facing.
What do you want to accomplish if elected?
I am passionate about and will work tirelessly on the current issues facing our district such as declining enrollment, decreasing achievement scores, hiring a new superintendent, passing a new referendum, improving teacher and staff retention, and supporting the mental health of students and staff. Another important goal of mine is to prioritize fiscal responsibility regarding the allocation of district funds.
What strengths would you bring to the School Board?
I am an active parent in the district. I have served in many different leadership roles in the community and have been active in many organizations. I bring occupational diversity to the board as a health care professional who cares for children in our district.
What curriculum changes, if any, need to be made in the district?
We need to ensure that the district is in line with state standards and review our curriculum regularly to be sure that it is updated in a timely manner to meet the needs of our students.
Why or why not should per student state funding be available for parents to use for private schools or homeschooling students?
It is important for voters to understand that this is not an issue that will be addressed by the school board, as decisions for student funding are made at the state government level. I support parents having the ability to decide which type of education is best for their child(ren) and family, whether that be public, private or homeschooling.
Holly Tauer
Address: 1134 Oak St.
Family: Son, Theodore Tauer.
Education: Bachelor of science University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in elementary education, Master of science Minnesota State University-Mankato in special education, Reading teacher/specialist St. Mary’s University.
Occupation: Special education teacher
Political Experience: Red Wing Public Schools board director 2018-2022
What drove you to run for a school board seat?
I ran for the Red Wing School Board in 2018. At that time, I was empowered to run because I had worked in the district as a Special Education Teacher from 2010-2012. I was in a position in 2018, where I wanted to work to be an actual part of positive change for the continuing needs of public education and for our beautiful community. I want our children to be successful.
What do you want to accomplish if elected?
I want to be part of a team that secures an engaging, professional, creative dynamic, and inclusive school climate and culture for all of our students, families and community. I want Red Wing Public Schools to be known for greatness and goodness with measurable and real-world results to showcase.
What strengths would you bring to the School Board?
I have 27 years of public school teaching experience. I have four years of experience on the Red Wing School Board and 30 years working and volunteering at the Salvation Army in Red Wing. I have a vision for our community that involves the beauty, richness, diversity and success of our town and its incredible people. That vision starts with our youngest people and the path that is created for them to achieve and succeed.
What curriculum changes, if any, need to be made in the district?
The director of curriculum and instruction newly hired to Red Wing comes to us with a doctorate in education, multiple years of teaching, leading equity and diversity work, and training and consultation across the globe on curriculum. Her expertise and experience will bring to the board the changes needed and curriculum reviews and instructional strategies that will enhance teaching and learning for years to come. Teachers are masters at working with curriculum and with their knowledge and support, the changes that need to be made will come to the board as needed. I support them.
Why or why not should per-student state funding be available for parents to use for private schools or homeschooling students?
We, the Red Wing School Board, are fiscally responsible for the dollars given to Red Wing Public Schools by state and federal governments. School Board members set the local budget based on revenues received.
Kristen Titus
Address: 1004 Bench St. Red Wing
Family: Kelli (Spouse). Jonas, Hannah, and Trevor are my children
Education: Doctorate in educational leadership from St. Mary's; Master of Science in experiential education from Minnesota State University-Mankato; Bachelor of Science in physical education from Mankato State University.
Occupation: I currently work with youth for Minnesota Department of Corrections
Political Experience: This is my first time running for anything. I have experience serving in elected leadership roles for two different unions AFSCME and MMA.
What drove you to run for a School Board seat?
I am running for School Board because I have a strong desire to ensure the educational needs of our kids are met. I see many public school systems throughout the country struggling with controversy and politics, instead of educating. I want to make sure our education system continues to ensure high quality education for all youth in order to assist them grow into successful and prosocial adults.
What do you want to accomplish if elected?
I would like to improve safety for all students and employees who work within our school system. When physical, emotional, psychological and environmental safety are not met, meeting the educational needs and goals is highly diminished. I would like to focus on the educational needs of our youth and reduce the distractions which interfere with meeting these needs.
What strengths would you bring to the School Board?
First and foremost, I care about helping kids reach their potential. I believe it's essential to work collectively with parents, educators, and other stakeholders, to provide a solid educational learning experience for our youth. I have worked with at-risk youth for over 27 years and have seen the negative impacts on individuals, families, and communities when systems fail. Other strengths I bring to the table is a strong research base, ethics, collaboration and problem solving skills.
What curriculum changes, if any, need to be made in the district?
At this point in time, I feel I need to review the current curriculum and seek feedback from teachers, parents, students and other stakeholders. After gathering this information, review the overall goals I would have a much better picture.
Why or why not should per student state funding be available for parents to use for private schools or homeschooling students?
Educating all students is the goal. I believe whatever needs to be done to meet this goal, is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.