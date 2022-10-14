Wards 1 and 2
Ron Goggin
Address: 4263 Hickory St, Red Wing, MN 55066
Email: RonGogginForRW@gmail.com
Age: 61
Family: Married to Cathy for 36 years. Two grown children. Four grandboys.
Education: B.S. degree: Major in business administration and minor in economics. A.A.S. degree: Major in robotics and automated systems, two years of pre-engineering coursework.
Occupation: I/T Project Architect
Political Experience: None
What are your top three priorities or concerns for the city of Red Wing?
1. Public safety is the fundamental reason for the existence of the government. Residents will not stay and tourists will not visit if Red Wing is not a safe community.
2. Economic sustainability – the city cannot continue increasing spending and taxes at the rate it has been and expect residents and businesses to stay.
3. Listening to residents – most residents I have talked to during my campaign say that the City Council did not listen to their opposition to the firing of the police chief and to their requests to reduce spending.
What is the importance of parks and trails in the community? What do they add to the city?
The 39 parks and the miles of trails in the city are important for recreation and exercise for residents and tourists. Businesses benefit from the spending of the tourists visiting the city. Park and trail maintenance provides jobs in the city Parks Department. Purchases of maintenance materials benefit suppliers. That being said, we have reached the limit of what residents and businesses can afford to maintain. The existing parks and trails are enough for a city the size of Red Wing. I wouldn’t support increased spending to create new, expand existing, or add expensive amenities to existing parks and trails.
Candidates always list downtown as one of their priorities, how will you ensure that the budget for the city reflects this priority?
The downtown area infrastructure has been developed. The streets, sidewalks, parks, planters, benches, artwork, flowers, banners, street lights, signs, etc. are in place and in great shape. There are housing units above several retail spaces and more are being developed. Now it is time to reduce city discretionary spending in order to provide needed tax and utility relief for business owners. In addition, it is important to not rush or overspend on the West Main Street development. Subsidizing new businesses on West Main Street will give them an unfair advantage over downtown businesses and will siphon dollars from downtown.
Public safety is a top priority for many candidates, how do you plan to address public safety beyond staffing police and fire departments?
I will not micromanage the police or fire departments. They are the experts and have the training necessary to set the policies for their departments. I will not be a Monday morning quarterback and criticize their responses to events in the heat of the moment. I will encourage the police to keep crime illegal. I will work with the departments to ensure the budget allows for the efficient operation of the departments, and shared service agreements reflect efficient and effective use of taxpayer money. I will work to find a solution for the continued ambulance service budget shortfall.
What ideas do you have to transform the downtown area besides working on property taxes?
The primary function of the downtown area is commerce. City involvement in commerce should be limited to providing the basic infrastructure needed for businesses to exist and for consumers to safely access the business – streets, sidewalks, sewer, water, parking, public safety. I don’t support government picking winners and losers in the marketplace through subsidies. The free market should determine which businesses succeed or fail. The city should make it easy and affordable for businesses to start and operate. Parking is an issue downtown and creating more downtown residences will put even more pressure on the limited parking.
Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
I will bring change to the city government. I will say no to ineffective or nonessential spending. Government continues to grow, spend, and tax at a greater rate than our wage increases. My opponent has held this seat for 20 years and has contributed to the increased cost of city government by continually voting for spending increases. Working with many residents through the recall has informed me of their current priorities of public safety, decreased spending, and listening to all residents. My business, economics, and technical background will help in resolving issues brought on by the recession and inflation.
Dean Hove
Address: 4149 Highway 61, Red Wing
Email: deanhove@charter.net
Age: 62
Family: Married to Teresa for 41 years, three grown children, two grandchildren
Education: Red Wing Public Schools High School degree, finance training
Occupation: Small business owner, MN National Guard – Retired First Student
Political Experience: Two decades of service on the Red Wing City Council
What are your top three priorities or concerns for the city of Red Wing?
The partnership we began in 2003 set us on a path of low taxes, wise spending and strong public safety. We introduced a culture of cooperative, responsive government guided by principles of fairness, respect and responsibility. Tax rates below 1.5% and strategic infrastructure improvements sparked private investment and more than doubled our tax base. Business now pays 63% of our tax bill. For example, our per capita property tax amount of $1,400 is one of the highest in the state, but the $375 homeowners actually pay is one of the lowest. We receive 100% of the benefit, but pay only 27% of the bill.
What is the importance of parks and trails in the community? What do they add to the city?
Our parks and trails are the crown jewel of Red Wing. They are first thing visitors admire, and the priority residents most often tell me they want to continue. Recreational spending is only 8% of the budget, that includes the pool, summer recreation programs for kids and Mississippi National Golf Course. The dollars returned for that investment are incalculable, and citizen satisfaction is nearly universal. I will continue recreational funding. I will cut payroll instead. We cut funding for three staff positions and kept the levy flat again in 2023. I will not cut any services without first asking residents.
Candidates always list downtown as one of their priorities, how will you ensure that the budget for the City reflects this priority?
We currently have over a half million dollars available for grants as incentives to improve buildings. The owners must provide the vast majority of the funding, but the incentives have promoted new investment. The grants are approved on a case-by-case basis. The goal is to help with expenses that might otherwise discourage renovation. One example: The local residents who recently developed apartments over the building that hosts Heimies’s Haberdashery received a grant to replace water and sewer connections. I will keep seeking state and federal funding for improvements – money that would just go to another community if we didn’t apply.
Public safety is a top priority for many candidates, how do you plan to address public safety beyond staffing police and fire departments?
I will maintain professionals in police, fire and ambulance protection and continue to make sure they have the tools and training they need to keep us safe. Red Wing has become a model for effective community policing because we listened to citizen concerns and involved them in decision-making. There is new training and a new focus. Thanks to citizen input, and elected leaders willing to put your safety ahead of personal friendship, we avoided the increase in crime and citizen unrest other cities have experienced. I am committed to keeping Red Wing the safe, peaceful community we grew up in.
What ideas do you have to transform the downtown area besides working on property taxes?
Two decades of work toward our shared vision of a revitalized downtown has been a resounding success. The city’s willingness to restore and maintain our historic buildings (City Hall, the library, The Sheldon Theatre), preserve our natural resources, and make strategic investments like the levee improvements, has transformed downtown. There are just two empty storefronts left. The former Chief Theater was recently purchased and there is a proposal to turn the ground floor of the former Associated Bank building into retail and renovate the upper floors for housing. The growth downtown has inspired new business investment throughout the city.
Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
There are clear differences on policy, values, and future direction. I will protect the rights of all, maintain our professional fire and ambulance service, fund our parks, and be guided only by citizens. Two decades of success working with residents, turning your ideas into reality, and the perspective of an average citizen allows me to see things through the eyes of those affected by my decisions. I will be there when you need help: 651-388-1072, deanhove@charter.net. I will keep taxes low, spend wisely, protect public safety from the budget ax, and focus on a healthy future for our families.
Ward 3
Becky Norton
Address: 515 Stanley St
Email: nortonforredwing@gmail.com
Age: 47
Family: one teenaged son
Education: Master’s degree in education
Occupation: 8-12th grade science teacher at River Bluff Education Center
Political Experience: Four years of Red Wing City Council including Four years of Port Authority and two years as council president; prior to council – member of various boards and committees
What are your top three priorities or concerns for the city of Red Wing?
Fiscal responsibility, equity and a diverse economy. It’s important to me to consider every policy and practice decision with these priorities in mind. I consider thoughtfully how to use every dollar and who will be impacted? What are the impacts today and into the future? My goals are to maintain infrastructure and build a strong and diverse economy so we can weather difficult times. That is how we have been able to help local businesses and homeowners during the pandemic and now to fight inflation by keeping the levy flat. I’m working toward keeping Red Wing a safe and healthy community for everyone.
What is the importance of parks and trails in the community? What do they add to the city?
Parks and trails are vital to the health and wellness of our community. Our parks are available year round in countless ways to help our residents unwind and build community and networks. Sports fields offer opportunities to build confidence and community. Ensuring everyone has free access to these benefits also reduces crime and helps law enforcement. Providing these amenities also helps businesses recruit and retain our workforce. Parks and trails also attract tourists to visit and stay in Red Wing.
Candidates always list downtown as one of their priorities, how will you ensure that the budget for the City reflects this priority?
The city has budgeted for investing in our downtown by working with philanthropic groups and setting aside some money in a downtown investment fund. I have advocated for the City and the Port Authority to fund marketing of Red Wing to developers and entrepreneurs to attract them to our city. I have worked hard to ensure that developers have the tools they need to invest in Red Wing such as Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and other grants and loans from other local, state, and federal sources. Downtown is important and there are opportunities to grow in other commercial areas as well.
Public safety is a top priority for many candidates, how do you plan to address public safety beyond staffing police and fire departments?
Thanks to our community and excellent fire and police staff we have strong public safety departments and a safe Red Wing. I worked with both fire and police departments to relax residency distance requirements which were creating a hardship on employees and limiting our employment area. I have also been working closely with both departments on addressing employee health and wellness within these stressful positions by providing mental health support, wellness programs, and I have attended conferences around this topic and supported our chiefs in meeting their departments’ needs.
What ideas do you have to transform the downtown area besides working on property taxes?
Our community is active and thriving. There are a few large spaces available, but as I’ve worked with local entrepreneurs it has been hard to actually find space to start a business. Some businesses downtown are ready to grow but there isn’t space the next size up to grow into. I’ve been a strong advocate for pulling in all our resources to identify solutions for these entrepreneurs. I’ve supported the use of funds that help developers overcome the large burden of reusing historic buildings. I’ve also supported a parking study that would look into barriers and solutions to parking downtown.
Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
I have demonstrated my commitment to being a strong steady voice for Red Wing. It's important to me to take into account each individual as well as the whole community in our decision making. Each policy/practice must be reviewed from many angles: financial impact and what are the other impacts? Today, our downtown is nearly full, we have hundreds of new homes, our citizens are safe, and our local economy is strong. Together we have built a strong community, and I ask that you help us build an even stronger future. I ask you to vote Norton for Red Wing.
Jason Snyder
Address: P.O. Box 153 Red Wing, MN 55066
Email: snyderforredwingcc@gmail.com
Age: 50
Family: My wife and I have been married 27 years with three grown children and a son-in-law.
Education: Tool & die apprenticeship, Licenses held: Series 6 and 63 securities, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, reactor operator.
Occupation: Senior reactor operator – shift supervisor
Political Experience: This is my first time running for an elected position. At one point in my life, I had a job spreading the finished product from the sewage treatment facility on the farm fields. (There’s always room for a little humor, but it is true. Waste Management out of Sheboygan, Wisconsin)
What are your top three priorities or concerns for the city of Red Wing?
My priorities thus far, as set by the people of Red Wing through conversation: 1. Lower the cost of living, not just maintain current spending but lower it. Remember, it’s not tax revenue; it’s the people’s hard-earned money. 2. Listen to the people, Listen to each other. 3. Be truthful and accessible.
What is the importance of parks and trails in the community? What do they add to the city?
Parks and trails, when used, provide places for recreation. They provide a place for friends and family to gather. The larger parks can be a venue for city events providing an avenue for unity amongst citizens while attracting visitors from all over the United States.
Candidates always list downtown as one of their priorities, how will you ensure that the budget for the City reflects this priority?
The citizens set my priorities, not me. So far, only one person has mentioned that the downtown area could be improved. Several people are happy with the way it is. With today’s high inflation, having open purse strings is not good stewardship of the people’s money. Downtown revitalization should be a forum of citizens and business owners coming together to separate wants and needs and discussing various possibilities for funding each.
Public safety is a top priority for many candidates, how do you plan to address public safety beyond staffing police and fire departments?
Everyone wants to feel safe in their home/community. Before you can determine the solution, you must define the problem. Public safety is too broad of a topic with no defined goal. It’s time to invite the people in to discuss their actual safety concerns instead of just assuming. Whatever the setting needs to be to promote open dialog is what I will do. It may take a series of meetings with different demographics. Until that dialog happens, the term “public safety” remains a buzzword used by politicians past, present, and future to gain popularity.
What ideas do you have to transform the downtown area besides working on property taxes?
Questions three and five are the same. The priorities assumed in these questions are not the priorities of the people I have spoken with so far. To reiterate, the people are setting my priorities. Do you want the downtown transformed? Let’s have a conversation.
Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
I’m going to take the “people are in charge” approach to government service. My priorities are set by the people and for the people. I listen intentionally with thought about the wants and needs of all, not just those who agree with me. My service to the people will be of true compromise and collaboration. When there is a fair and proper compromise, no one party leaves the table happy; all parties leave satisfied.
Ward 4
Vicki Jo Lambert
Address: 215 E 7th Street
Email: lambertvicki73@gmail.com
Age: 58
Family: I have one son and three daughters.
Education: BA – Lawrence University; MS – UW Stout; Post Grad Certificate – Hamline University.
Occupation: Retired correctional educator and at-risk youth teacher, Y water fitness instructor, Youth and Young Adult coordinator
Political Experience: This is my first time running for office
What are your top three priorities or concerns for the city of Red Wing?
The most important job of anyone in elected office is to work to create a safe, healthy, thriving community and to bring forward the views and values of those they represent. I am passionate about safe neighborhoods and opportunities for our youth. I will be a strong advocate for our seniors to stay in their homes as long as they wish, families to receive the childcare they need, and young adults to have the best possible start in life. I want people to know there is someone they can always call for help. Anyone can email me at: lambertvicki73@gmail.com or call me: 651-327-0396.
What is the importance of parks and trails in the community? What do they add to the city?
I have spoken to hundreds of my neighbors throughout my campaign. The No. 1 thing residents tell me they love about our city is the parks and trails. In addition to enhancing the lives of residents, they make a substantial contribution to our economy. I will support continued funding for parks, playgrounds, trails, and summer recreational activities for our kids. I hope to improve constructive growth opportunities for our young people. A year-round community center for all ages is a frequent request. The Colvill Courtyard has been suggested. I will look for ways to save in each department, but service cuts require public input.
Candidates always list downtown as one of their priorities, how will you ensure that the budget for the City reflects this priority?
I will support continued incentives to renovate downtown buildings for retail as well as new housing. We have grant money available for investors to make needed repairs. Some cities have one Downtown Business Improvement Department doing what our combined Downtown Main Street and Port Authority do. I would like to see strong collaboration between them to make it easy for potential investors to find information and become aware of available local sources of funding. I will maintain the city’s attention to beauty, as it is a key attraction for visitors and those looking to do business or move here.
Public safety is a top priority for many candidates, how do you plan to address public safety beyond staffing police and fire departments?
I will keep the fire department and ambulance service. Red Wing is a regional center with no larger city for many miles around to call for help. A major car accident, like several we have seen recently, a major fire, or an accident at the nuclear power plant requires trained professionals ready to respond. The ambulance service is needed more than ever as our population ages. People in Ward 4 are grateful for the changes at the police department like de-escalation training. I plan to address the underlying causes which create at-risk youth to prevent crime.
What ideas do you have to transform the downtown area besides working on property taxes?
We have exciting and unique retail options to attract out of town visitors to our downtown. Visitors tell me they would like to see improved signage, so they can easily find parking and attractions. My neighbors have expressed interest in more retail options that will bring residents downtown every day. I will keep seeking ideas from residents and visitors about the things they want to see downtown. More street fairs, like the Fall Arts Festival, will highlight our downtown businesses and help to bring residents together to remember that what we have in common far exceeds our differences.
Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
I believe public service should be about improving people’s lives. I believe in the city's mission to create a sustainable, healthy, and equitable community where every person feels at home. I want our youth to have the opportunities they deserve, our families to have the affordability they need, and our seniors to have the retirement they have earned. I will base my decisions on active listening, compassionate leadership, strong partnerships, responsible stewardship, and cooperation. I ask for your vote so we can work together to confront our problems, create solutions, and build a better future for ourselves and our children.
Ted Seifert
Address: 521 17th St Red Wing, MN 55066
Email: teds@hiawathamedical.com
Age: 76
Family: Married with four grown children
Education: BS history major/ economics minor University of Wisconsin River Falls
Occupation: Retired
Political Experience: 14 years as a Goodhue County Commissioner
What are your top three priorities or concerns for the city of Red Wing?
1. Public Safety including schools. Safety, security and emergency response is the first responsibility of every government that is accountable to its citizens. As a councilman, I will work to build all of our citizens’ trust and confidence in our local police officers. This effort rests on training, equipment and leadership. 2. Reduce spending on non-essentials. Reduction of property taxes and regulations. Support rapid recovery of small business after the COVID lockdown. 3. Mitigating the negative social, emotional and physical effects that still linger for many of our citizens resulting from the COVID lockdown and mandates.
What is the importance of parks and trails in the community? What do they add to the city?
They are a needed space for recreational, social and physical activity for all ages. Besides serving the local residents they also are a draw for tourists. If Red Wing had few parks or trails, that would raise the need to create more. But we are blessed with a significant number of recreational areas and most are in picturesque settings. As we consider upgrading and extending current parks and trails, we need to balance expenditures with the need for more. For the city budget, rec areas are a maintenance expense with no direct offsetting revenue.
Candidates always list downtown as one of their priorities, how will you ensure that the budget for the City reflects this priority?
Red Wing’s downtown is a vital regional economic and cultural center. Due to the commercial activity of services, products and the jobs generated in and around the downtown, it is like the goose that lays the golden eggs. We need to be careful not to kill it. That’s why the budget needs to reflect reduced property taxes to sustain commercial activity, private residences and rentals in and around the Red Wing downtown.
Public safety is a top priority for many candidates, how do you plan to address public safety beyond staffing police and fire departments?
Always striving to make what is good, better. Improved performance results from improved training, equipment and leadership as well as public outreach and involvement. Getting to know your neighbors and community. Support such as neighborhood watch will raise community safety. Re-evaluating and updating incident response procedures for all types of events that may occur.
What ideas do you have to transform the downtown area besides working on property taxes?
Tax increment financing (TIF) should be considered wherever appropriate as well as variances to code as an incentive to increase economic activity. More second floor apartments to increase population density in the downtown. More available storefront customer parking by moving staff to off street parking. Increase bus frequency to downtown as well as improving other transportation modes to offer customer convenience.
Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
If you elect me, I will bring a financial and philosophical balance that is lacking on the Red Wing City Council today. The council must have spending discipline to reduce property tax. I have a proven record of budget reductions as a Goodhue County Board commissioner. I was honored to represent the 4th Ward as county commissioner for 14 years, and I am well acquainted with the neighborhoods. I will use that experience to move on issues that matter to our families and produce real benefit for seniors and children alike.
At-large
Janie Farrar
Address: 2663 Ridge View Court
Email: farrarforcouncil@gmail.com
Age: 43
Family: Husband, Dave of 22 years. Children: Nathan, 20; Andrew, 18; Luke, 15; and Elizabeth, 12.
Education: BA from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in political science and public relations, Humphrey School of Public Affairs Policy Fellowship completed in 2020.
Occupation: Volleyball coach and volunteer
Political Experience: Currently serve on Goodhue County Park Board, served eight years on the Red Wing School Board, ran for Red Wing mayor in 2020, and have past work and volunteer experience in various government capacities.
What are your top three priorities or concerns for the city of Red Wing?
Tax relief – we need to lower the property taxes in Red Wing. Residents are moving out, as we continue to be taxed at one of the highest rates per person in the state for like-sized cities according to the state auditor. Community Development – we need to be a business-friendly city, and have our ordinances and policies reflect that. Riverfront usage needs to be creative. Red Wing needs to focus on being a great place for tourists, but also a great place to live and work. Leadership – the council needs to get back to common sense and respectful interactions with all.
What is the importance of parks and trails in the community? What do they add to the city?
The beauty of Red Wing is well known across our region, parks and trails add to this for visitors and residents. With my work on the Goodhue County Park Board, I have first-hand experience with working with various grants, and the process that it takes to get things done. Parks can be a collaborative effort from public and private sources. Remember, nearly half a million dollars was donated to create the Universal Playground at Colvill Park in under three years. We have many more opportunities – boat day docking, kayaking and focus around our waterfront location.
Candidates always list downtown as one of their priorities, how will you ensure that the budget for the City reflects this priority?
The city budget can reflect this by keeping taxes low and helping businesses thrive. Commercial property taxes are extremely high here in Red Wing. A council can do this by decreasing the budget and the levy, and right-sizing to a level that makes sense for the current times of high inflation and economic uncertainty. I believe that downtown will flourish and have more development if the city has policies and ordinances that are business friendly. The city can continue to offer many partnerships and grants, along with the Port Authority and Downtown Main Street.
Public safety is a top priority for many candidates, how do you plan to address public safety beyond staffing police and fire departments?
I strongly support and respect all of our police, fire and public safety employees. First, I would ask the departments their ideas and what else they need that is best practice or is working in other communities. Then I would encourage our whole city to work together. Public Safety is an integrated/collaborative work. We need our city working with the Red Wing School District, Mayo Clinic Health System and our community nonprofits. We all need to work together to address many of the factors that affect public safety – mental health, youth well-being, seniors, community peace and EMS needs.
What ideas do you have to transform the downtown area besides working on property taxes?
The ideas that I have include a youth center, food hall, wine bar, local history museum, and a “Only in Red Wing” store of all the different local specialties in one space. Obviously, many of these ideas would need award programs and grants to help entrepreneurs – just like the city has done with the restaurant challenge and housing rehabs downtown in the past years. The upper levels of older buildings need to be supported in redevelopment for housing needs. We also need to continue our support of music, arts, the Sheldon Theatre and downtown events.
Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
My opponent seems to be a nice person. But I have the experience that Red Wing needs to ensure we remain a vibrant community. I have the community relationships and knowledge to start working on our challenges and opportunities right away with my work with the Blandin Leadership Program, state legislature, the YMCA, School Board, Homeless Committee, Every Hand Joined, Goodhue County Park Board, veterans groups, and Hope Coalition. I will make sure our city reduces its budget, encourages appropriate development and stays focused on respectfully working together toward our goals.
Chad Kono
Address: 1478 Hillside Dr.
Email: konox001@umn.edu
Age: 75
Family: Two children, five grandchildren
Education: BS, political science, 1970, South Dakota State University, Brookings, South Dakota
Occupation: Retired
Political Experience: Six years, (three as president), Town Board of Baltic, South Dakota
What are your top three priorities or concerns for the city of Red Wing?
a. Community Development — Make investments for the future. Ensure city revenues (taxes, utility fees) are spent wisely in public works and services that enhance our city’s commercial, residential and industrial areas which will attract future investments that will broaden our tax base. b. Governance — Be a voice for civility and reason that respects differing views and works to find common ground for the common good. c. Strong Public Safety – Red Wing’s vitality is dependent upon a professional public safety force that is well trained and equipped to deal with today’s challenges.
What is the importance of parks and trails in the community? What do they add to the city?
Parks are a vital public service, especially to residents of multifamily dwellings. Red Wing’s waterfront parks and marinas are unique compared to other cities, and are key to our community’s standing as a tourism destination. Our bike trail system is the foundation to making Red Wing a bike tourism destination, thereby broadening our community’s recreational attractions beyond water recreation. Extending the city’s bike trails will position our community to become part of a state trail system that will allow that system to compete with other bike trail destinations, which then will spur investment in bike trail related businesses.
Candidates always list downtown as one of their priorities, how will you ensure that the budget for the City reflects this priority?
The heart of community vitality is a thriving downtown. In churches, cafes, coffee shops and bars are where ideas are proposed, considered and debated. The appearance of a city’s downtown is a visible measure of community vitality. Visitors and investors make judgments about whether that community is where they want to do business. Whether its investments in public works (streets, lighting, sidewalks, signage, flowers, artworks etc.) or services (public safety, workforce support) those costs are critical to maintaining the community’s appearance and must be of the highest priorities for the city.
Public safety is a top priority for many candidates, how do you plan to address public safety beyond staffing police and fire departments?
I will maintain a professional force in all areas of public safety to ensure a safe and robust future. Reducing the size and scope of our Fire Department will put our citizens at greater risk and likely will increase business and homeowners’ premiums. I will offer an alternative funding model for our professional ambulance service that draws supplemental revenue from its service area. Feedback from residents indicates they are very happy with the direction of the police force. I will make sure they have the things they need to do their job.
What ideas do you have to transform the downtown area besides working on property taxes?
City government can play a key role in the transformation of underutilized downtown buildings. The continued restoration of our historic downtown will add to our community vitality by providing unique housing options for people who want the experience of living in a thriving historic small city setting. The tools to facilitate that transformation must come from a collaboration with private investors, corporate partners, other government agencies and non-profit foundations.
Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
I will bring an open mind and respect differing views. I understand the unique value of our historic community and will advocate for wise investments to preserve and enhance it for visitors and those of us who make Red Wing our home. My career working with government, and experience in elected office will benefit residents. My goal is to be accessible to everyone: phone number, 651-212-6423 email konox001@umn.edu . I will work for a future that unites us within our small- town values, respects our differences, and ensures the rights of everyone are upheld. I would appreciate your vote.
