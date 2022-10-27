Josh Hanson
Address: 2251 Twin Bluff Road, Red Wing, MN 55066
Email: joshhansonforsheriff@gmail.com
Age: 41
Family: Wife, BreAnna; daughters Ainslie (9) and Piper (6), and Boston terrier Stella (11)
Education: Associates degree in Law Enforcement, Alexandria Technical College
Occupation: Goodhue County Emergency Management Director (deputy sheriff)
Political experience: No prior political campaign experience.
If elected, what are your top three priorities as Goodhue County sheriff?
Internally, I will lead the development of a program for all staff consisting of training, education, mental and physical health and wellness and professional/ leadership development.
Externally, the priorities will be drugs and mental health. I believe the drug problem and opioid crisis needs to be approached in three parts. Enforcement, intelligence and information and recovery. We need to evaluate and support pathways for those fighting addiction to overcome those challenges. I look at mental health from the perspective of responding to those in crisis and working with our partners to establish solutions, accomplished locally and specific for Goodhue County.
How do you plan to prioritize mental health resources for the community and for law enforcement officers?
My plan will include multiple pathways for staff to receive specialized assistance. Mental and physical wellness is a critical pillar to our public safety effort.
Responding to those in crisis and achieving a life-saving outcome is going to require training, education, special tools, and technology. I developed a layered de-escalation strategy for our tactical team. I will expand similar concepts to our entire Office.
I will bring all of our partners to the table to develop a plan for the safe and humane transfer of those in crisis from law enforcement to mental health resources immediately following scene stabilization.
What kind of leadership will you bring to the sheriff’s office?
First, I bring a true and validated leadership background to the public safety effort here in Goodhue County. This was recently affirmed through a union endorsement. I believe a leader should place themselves where they are best able to lead and that is with them, leading by example. It’s a basic leadership principle passing the test of time. Most importantly I believe in taking care of your people who in return will accomplish the mission, serving you. Finally, leadership is hard work and it’s an ongoing, never-ending effort. My actions will reflect this.
How will you continue to improve relationships between law enforcement and the community?
First, communication that addresses the “whole community.” Effective communication will facilitate transparency. With communication and transparency, we will build trust. In addition, we need to ensure strong partnerships with our entire public safety effort in Goodhue County and in our region. In addition, we must go deep into our towns and townships and listen to what they are telling us. From there, with that information we need to determine articulate courses of action to provide effective service and protection to all.
Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
I am paying attention, understanding what is ahead, and I see the big picture. Staying ahead will require establishing an effective and resilient team. Every team needs a leader. It will require a new perspective with solid leadership that I bring to the table. In addition, I bring a well-rounded background of over 23 years of experience. I equate this to over two decades of collecting a wide selection of tools for the problem solving to be required of us for success throughout our community.
Marty Kelly
Address: 32999 Grosse Point Road Red Wing, MN
Email: mm-kelly@outlook.com
Age: 56
Family: Spouse, Mary (married 32 years); five children (Brianna, Sara, Sam, Jack and Megan). Son-in-law Andrew and two grandchildren (Chip and Rozie)
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in Law Enforcement from Minnesota State University-Mankato
Occupation: Goodhue County Sheriff
Political experience: Four years as your sheriff and 34 years in law enforcement
If elected, what are your top three priorities as Goodhue County sheriff?
Drugs/overdoses: To address drug and alcohol abuse, we added a narcotics officer, have staff part of the Drug Court Team, began the DARE Program at two schools, and implemented an outpatient treatment program with Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.
Staff physical and mental well-being: Tending to staff well-being is a necessity. Too often our job comes home with us, and we need tools to help address these issues on a personal level.
Recruiting and retention: COVID-19 affected our employee pool drastically. We’ve begun weekly applications and interviews, particularly in the jail. A recruitment video will be released this fall.
How do you plan to prioritize mental health resources for the community and for law enforcement officers?
Physical and mental well-being is high on my list. We have a mental health hotline (811) and provide crisis intervention training for staff to help us assist community members facing mental health struggles and de-escalate situations. Another priority remains getting out from behind the desk and into communities, which strengthens relationships and enhances safety in the County. For officers, we’re all taught how to don a uniform, vest, and gun – but we’re not taught how to take them off when we get home. To support staff, I’ve implemented a Peer Support Team, Chaplain Program, and soon-to-be fitness program.
What kind of leadership will you bring to the sheriff’s office?
My leadership style focuses on putting people in positions where they have the best opportunity to succeed, while stressing the fundamental principle of teamwork. Our staff knows that I have come up through all phases of law enforcement. I understand what they’re going through. This experience is critical to my role as Sheriff. We have five divisions, each with a unique set of rules. I have a clear picture of our entire office and how we best operate, having led each division the last four years. Taking care of people in my charge – instead of “being in charge.”
How will you continue to improve relationships between law enforcement and the community?
A top priority after being elected in 2018, was getting out into communities to build relationships so residents know our deputies. In 2020, we were awarded a federal grant for a Community Engagement Coordinator. Since then, we’ve amassed a large following on our Facebook page where we share weekly and monthly reports of calls for service. This has proven invaluable. We’re in our communities at events such as Badges and Brew, Badges and Bobbers, Sheriff’s Office Trap Shooting tournament, Night to Unite, and many more. Strengthening our connections throughout the county is paying dividends with enhanced safety and better relationships.
Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
As sheriff, I’ve had the honor of serving you the past four years. With a bachelor’s degree and over 34 years in law enforcement, I have the knowledge and experience to continue as your sheriff. We’ve made significant progress, but lasting change takes time. I want to keep building on those accomplishments and continue doing positive things for the county. The responsibility of protecting our county along with the duty to manage a taxpayer-provided budget of $14 million can be daunting, but I always prioritize what’s right for all citizens.
