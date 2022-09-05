Kari Aakre
English Language Arts teacher
Grades 8 and 9
Red Wing High School
Years in education: 1
Education: Luther College
I will be teaching eighth and ninth grade English at Red Wing High School this year. Previously, I taught 10th, 11th, and 12th grade English at Triton High School. I am a graduate of Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where I studied English and Latin and played in the symphony orchestra. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, playing the flute, and birding with my husband. I look forward to exploring Red Wing this year.
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
I want my students to know that I will make sure each of them has a voice in my classroom.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
My high school English teachers – Mrs. Jacobs, Mrs. Harris and Mr. Chen – modeled for me the critical thinking skills and creative pedagogy that I strive to emulate in my own teaching.
Kayla Anderson
Computer STEM teacher
Grade 5, 6, 8
Twin Bluff Middle School, Red Wing High School and 5ROSchool
Years in education: 2
Education: Bethel University
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
Mistakes will always be celebrated!
Jennifer Beierman
Math teacher
Grade 10-12
Red Wing High School
Years in education: 20
Education: Undergraduate: University of MN-Duluth and University of Wisconsin-Superior
Graduate: St. Mary’s University, Minneapolis; Moorhead State University
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
Building relationships with students is my top priority. My students will know that I care about them individually. I am a person that will support them in their educational journey.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
I realized that I wanted to be a teacher while I was living overseas. We were stationed on an Air Force base in Italy when a friend recommended that I become a substitute teacher. I instantly made connections with students, who inspired me to pursue a career in education.
Amanda Bishop
Resource teacher
Twin Bluff Middle School
Years in education: 21
Education: Utah State University
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
From Day 1, I want kids to know that I care about them. I want to build relationships and help them grow into their best selves!
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
I think I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. I began babysitting early on and have always been a caretaker. In high school and into college, I worked at a residential facility for kids with disabilities here in Red Wing. I have been inspired by teachers that I felt “saw me,” that cared about me, and I want to be that person for kids.
Tiffany Wellen Cook
Business Teacher/DECA Advisor
Grade 9-12
Red Wing High School
Years in education: 5
Education: U of M (BS in Science: Retail Merchandising) & Bethel University (MA in Teaching)
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
That I respect and value them as individuals and I alway have their best interest in mind.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
I had the honor of answering a calling to become a teacher and my father was an elementary school gym teacher for 45 years, and he always told me on Fridays he couldn’t wait for Monday to come so he could see his students.
Bill Emery
Industrial Tech Teacher
Grades 9-12
High School
Years in education: 27 years
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
The student's future is of the utmost importance to me, and I will spend most of my time cultivating that future for you in class.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
The love of teaching came to me at a very young age. When I was in sixth grade I taught much older 4-H members how to clip cows for the county fair. It gave me a load of confidence.
Zach Fjelstad
Special Education Teacher - EBD
Grades 9-12
Red Wing High School
Years in education: 14
Education: Master’s in Special Education from St. Cloud State University; Director of Special Education and Pupil Services from UW - Eau Claire.
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
I’m always here to help and to help problem-solve. I can be an ear to hear and a consistent presence to be depended on by students and staff alike.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
I have a passion for learning and tackling new problems and challenges. However, my No. 1 passion is to help others. I grew up in a family of teachers, engineers and carpenters. I knew I wanted to be a teacher when others spoke life into me and told me I would be good at it … . And, here I am 14 years into this profession.
I have an extensive background in working in inner city schools and helping youth develop transitional outcomes that have carried them into successful adult lives and careers. I enjoy connecting with kids and discovering their true passions. I am a husband of almost 13 years, and a father to a 3- and a 5-(and a half)-year-old. We live on a small hobby farm in Ellsworth, with goats, sheep, chicken, kitties, and two big dogs. In my spare time, I enjoy hunting, fishing, tapping my trees for maple syrup and building really cool stuff out of wood. In the summers, I also enjoy hiring myself out as a handyman. When my kids get older, I hope to raise more farm animals and raise goats to make cheese. By the end of this current school year, I hope to get to know and connect with as many students and staff as I can.
Katelyn Hadler
Physical Education Teacher
Grades 2-4
Burnside Elementary School
Years in education: 1
Education: University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
From Day 1 I want my students to know that they can count on me to be there for them and that I will create a fun atmosphere of learning.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
I have wanted to be a teacher my whole life. This job is rewarding and fulfilling. There isn’t one teacher I’ve had that hasn’t inspired me to follow in their footsteps.
Claudia Hnasko
Art teacher
Grades 5-7
Twin Bluff Middle School
This is my first year teaching in a public school.
Education: Cal State Long Beach (Fine Arts), University of St. Thomas (Theology), University of Santa Clara (Theology)
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
Lock it in, get it together and let’s do art!
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
The desire and want to teach has always been there. I was asked in my teen years to help students/youth and so I started there. One older teen helping younger pre-teens. Two decades later, after being led by strong, dignified and grace-filled mentors I am who I am and I am where I am. A simple invitation because someone saw something in me that I couldn’t quite see in myself.
I look forward to interacting with the students and their supporters so that I may shower them with as much as I can that is positive and inspiring. “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others” – Mahatma Gandhi.
Who inspired me? No one other than mi “mama, ”mi “papa,” and my artist “abuelo.”
Rachel Fritz
Art teacher
Grades K-1
Sunnyside Elementary School
Years in education: First year teacher
Education: BFA - UW Stout 2000 and BS Art Education - UW River Falls 2022
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
“Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he (she/they) grows up.” – Pablo Picasso
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
I realized at a young age I wanted to teach. By junior high, I knew I wanted to teach art. However, my path to the classroom took me on a 20-year journey through a career in graphic design, marketing and brand management. After a big move with my daughter from Brookings, South Dakota, to Ellsworth, Wisconsin, and a pandemic, I needed a change. I wanted to share my experiences as an artist and designer, and teach others various ways to express themselves through their own artwork. I wanted to educate students about artists who paved the way for different art movements, and how the arts can raise awareness to help promote change within their communities and the world. I wanted to open up a world of beauty to each and every student and show them where their abilities can take them. Plus, I have this amazing cheerleader at home who encouraged me the whole way and believes with her whole heart I will be the best art teacher ever. My daughter, Eden, has shared my love of artmaking since she could hold a paintbrush. She may be more excited about this than I am, but I am not sure how that is possible. This is going to be such an amazing year and I can’t wait!
Samuel Graves
Social Studies Teacher
Grades 8 and 9
Red Wing High School
Years in education: 1
Education: Minnesota State University of Mankato
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
That I am going to try my very best to put you all in a position to succeed. I don’t expect you to be perfect because no one can achieve that. Together we are going to learn, grow, and have fun.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
I realized I wanted to go into teaching after working in the youth baseball program at Faribault Park and Rec. There I learned that I really enjoyed working with youth and helping them become their best versions of themselves. Going through high school I took an interest in social studies which continued to grow as I went through college. I feel there are a lot of life skills and experiences that can be taught in the social studies classroom.
Melissa Hoppman
Special Education Case Manager
Grades 5-7
Twin Bluff Middle School
Years in education: 6
Your education: Elementary Education K-5 and Special Education K-12
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
Success is not one size fits all. Success looks different for everyone.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
When I was in elementary school I knew that I wanted to be a teacher. After high school I joined the Navy and that took me in a different direction. After the Navy, I stayed home with my children, while my husband continued his naval career. When they were all in school I finally pursued my goal of becoming a teacher.
Mollie Kaping
Special Education Teacher
Burnside Elementary
Years in education: 16
Your education: Saint Mary’s University - Winona for Bachelors & Manhattan College for Masters
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
Mistakes are a part of learning. Everyone makes them.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
Every school year and with every new teacher/student relationship I make, I realize I want to teach.
Ashley Kassen
Special Education Teacher
Grade 2
Burnside Elementary School
Years in education: 1
Your education: Undergrad – Speech Language Pathology (Communication Science and Disorders) Minor: Vocal Music; Master’s at Saint Mary’s University: Special Education with initial teaching licensure and additional licensure in Specific Learning Disabilities
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
I am here to help you succeed and provide an environment/experience that is welcoming, supportive and fosters growth.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
I have always had a passion to help and serve people with special needs. I fell in love with the community when I volunteered at a horse ranch that provided riding lessons for people with special needs.
Jami Kuglin
Preschool
Colvill
Years in Education: 17 years as a in home preschool teacher. 1 year as a float substitute teacher
Education: Winona State University
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
That our classroom is a safe place.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
I have wanted to be a teacher ever since I can remember!
Valerie LaVigne
Middle School FACS
TBMS/RWHS
Years in education: 7
Education: MAT in Education
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
I want my students to know that there are opportunities to be successful in whatever it is they are passionate about. I also want my students to explore their world with the idea in mind to always help others, listen to different points of view, and always keep learning. My teaching philosophy is to work hard and play hard. Both are equally important.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
I practiced interior design for many years and as my daughter entered school I became involved with the public school system only to learn that it was exactly where I needed to be. In addition to culinary and basic life skills, I will be teaching interior design at the high school and am looking forward to sharing my vast experiences with our Wingers. Teaching is truly a passion, and I am looking forward to many years with Red Wing Public Schools.
James Lee
DAPE Teacher
Burnside Elementary School
Years in education: 2
Education: Bachelor of Science in K-12 Physical Education from Augsburg University.
Played baseball at Augsburg for four years as a pitcher. Entering second year in education, first year as a teacher. Last year, student taught in the fall in Minneapolis Public Schools, and in the spring, was a reading paraprofessional at Garlough Environmental Magnet School in West St. Paul, Minnesota. Teaching Accomplishments: Nominated for the education hero award through the Minnesota Twins Baseball Club. Hired through Burnside Elementary in early summer to teach DAPE full time.
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
I want my students to know that we are all here to learn from each other and learn something valuable that we will use in our everyday lives and for the rest of our lives.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
One factor that got me into education was that I had amazing teachers in my K-12 education, and a lot of them had a big impact on me as a person. Plus, I like making a difference in students' lives. I want students to come to school looking forward to seeing me for instruction and being a good highlight of their day and leaving school with a good attitude. Another small factor that I went into education is because of all the great benefits teachers get.
Kelsey McKim
Family and Consumer Sciences teacher
Grades 9-12
Red Wing High School
Years in education: 5 years
Education: South Dakota State University
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
I want my students to know that I love my friends and family. I also want my students to know that I am a kind and caring person. I will always be willing to help them.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
I always knew that I wanted to be a teacher. I had amazing teachers when I was in school, specifically elementary school and high school. Two people that inspired me to become a teacher were my fifth grade teacher, Mr. Pohl, and my high school math teacher, Mrs. Mikkelson. They always showed me that hard work pays off and to never give up. They were always willing to help and they truly cared about all of their students.
Hannah Ouellette
ECFE Parent Educator
Colvill School
Years in Education: 13
Sierra Nevada College/UNR
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
I am here to hold space, so that they are able to ask for what they need and know that they are safe in asking for whatever it is.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
Teaching is one of the best ways to stay curious about life through all the lenses of toddlerhood, childhood, and being a young adult. I have learned more from students' perspectives than I had ever anticipated, that is why I teach. I teach so I can continue my own learning and passion for the world around me.
Amber Pauley
School Counselor
Grades 9 & 10
Red Wing High School
Years in education: 1
Education: UWRF – Bachelor of Psychology (minor in Women & Gender Studies) and Master’s in School Counseling
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
I’m here for you on your good days, bad days, and I-don’t-know days.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
I knew I wanted to become a counselor when my own high school counselor believed in me and challenged me to become more than I had dreamed for myself. I knew I wanted to be that support for others.
Taran Pickar
Mathematics teacher
Grade 7
Twin Bluff Middle School
Years in education: 2
Education: Winona State University
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
Being your unique self adds more value to our classroom than you would ever believe.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
When I watched my father teach when I was young. He taught high school mathematics in Farmington, Minnesota. There were a few days out of every school year that my sister and I would get to go with him to school when Cannon Falls had the day off. These are some of my favorite memories growing up, because I saw my dad be a hero without a cape. I knew that I wanted to be a teacher just like him.
Ana Pina Marcelino
Math teacher
Grades 8-9
Red Wing High School
Years in education: First year
Education: Carleton College
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
I encourage and expect all questions in the classroom. We can only learn from each other when we ask questions.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
My passion for teaching as a career was confirmed when I started tutoring intermediate algebra at the high school near my college. I had always been in roles that allowed me to work with students through mentorship programs but this was the first time I was in the classroom working hands on with students. I am grateful for all my students and to have learned from them as much as they have learned from me.
Melissa “Missy” Prange
Classroom teacher
Grade 2
Burnside School
Years in education: 12
Education: Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education with Middle School concentrations in Math and Language Arts, Master of Arts in Teaching and Learning
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
How much I love being their teacher.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
I knew since I was a young child that I wanted to be a teacher or work with kids in some capacity. However, I was reminded of the important impact teachers have on students in my high school chemistry class with Mr. Chalmers. He had us as students learn content knowledge in such a unique and memorable way. He also taught me the value of including students in your everyday celebrations and struggles while his family began the adoption process. My goal has always been to be that type of teacher for others.
Louisa Resner
Elementary teacher
Grade 2
Burnside School
Years in education: 6
Education: University of Minnesota (B.A.), Lewis and Clark College (M.A.T.)
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
They are capable, lovable, and so much more.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
I was inspired to become a teacher by my pre-K teacher Ms. Marty who loved me, taught me and showed kindness to all those around her. Because of her, I lined up my teddy bears and typed them homework and have dreamed of teaching ever since.
Nick Richmond
Grades 5-7 Phy Ed/Adapted PE
Twin Bluff
23 years in education
MA of Education SMU Winona
BS Teaching WSU Winona
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
They matter to me.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
My wrestling coach and phy ed teacher inspired me the most since grade school. He was my high school phy ed teacher, wrestling coach and mentor.
Jen Subra
Special Education Teacher
Grade 3
Burnside Elementary School
Years in education: 2
Education: Winona State University
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
I would like my students to know that I am really excited for this school year and that I will always be there for them.
Amanda Wilson
Special Education Teacher
Grades 2-4
Burnside Elementary School
Years in education: 8
Education: University of North Dakota (bachelor’s), Augsburg University (master’s)
What do you want your students to know from Day 1?
I care and want to help them learn.
When did you realize that you wanted to teach?
After I graduated college, I worked at a summer camp for individuals with disabilities and discovered my passion for working with individuals with disabilities. I have always enjoyed school and learning, and found my passion for teaching special education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.