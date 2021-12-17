During warmer months, Taylor Treinen acts as a guide, helping people explore the local bodies of water.
The Republican Eagle spoke with him about his career, interests and more.
Why do you work at Broken Paddle Guiding?
It’s a great place to work because not only does a river guide get to explore the Chippewa River/Mississippi River Delta, but also a guide constantly gets to learn more about the flora and fauna of the backwaters with a very welcoming staff and employers.
What is your favorite part of your job?
There is a lot to enjoy with working for BPG, but seeing peoples’ reactions to bringing them out to the beauties of the backwaters is quite a treat. For example, when someone sees an eagle soaring after being perched up into a tree right above them for the first time, it’s quite a magical experience that we get the chance to provide.
How/when did you become interested in this line of work?
In 2015, I graduated from Winona State University with a recreation and tourism degree, and with BPG being based out of my home area, it was a no-brainer that I wanted to work with this company.
What do you like to do with your free time?
I do love getting into the vertical world of rock and ice climbing, but recently I have been taking up the sport of windsurfing, so if you're driving along Lake Pepin, you just might see me ripping across the lake.
