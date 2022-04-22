Stephanie Rogers – practicing artist and Red Wing resident – is the executive and artistic director at the Anderson Center in Tower View. Why does she do it? For the love of bringing people together in a creative exchange.
“I believe strongly that small towns deserve access to great arts events,” she said. “[Speaking of which,] we just opened a beautiful two-person exhibition, ‘Ecotone Contours,’ running through June 11. We’re also holding our second annual Spring Soiree Fundraiser Croquet Tournament and Auction on May 21. It’s a fun way to enjoy the grounds.”
Rogers first visited the center in 2016 after a friend suggested that a local job might be a good fit for her background in running galleries, writing grants and working with artists.
In 2018, when her current position opened, Rogers quickly applied and got the job.
“I love working with artists,” she said. “Creating something new inherently involves problem-solving, whether it’s engineering a large sculpture or resolving a musical composition. As our society faces challenges such as climate change and increasing polarization, our ability to find creative solutions and to empathize with other people give me hope. Artists have those abilities in abundance.”
In addition to being the executive director, Rogers is an artist herself, spending her off time taking photos and making textile-based works.
“I’m [also] working on growing my skills as a garment sewist,” she said.
Rogers encourages anyone interested in learning more about the Anderson Center to visit its website at andersoncenter.org or stop by Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“There are so many ways to get involved including attending events, becoming a member and volunteering,” she said. “Our visitor assistants would love to talk to you about ways to engage. Come visit.”
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com.
