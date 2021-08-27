Steph Riegelman loves giving back to the community through her job and by volunteering with the Red Wing Elks Lodge.
The Republican Eagle spoke with her about her work, passions and more.
Why do you work with this organization?
Red Wing Shoe is an icon in this community and I went to work for them 28 years ago in customer service. I’ve been fortunate to enjoy a long career there and have worked with many amazing people who have become lifelong friends. I’m also fortunate to be able to weave my passion for giving back /volunteering into my role at The Shoe.
Currently, I’m a senior executive administrator responsible for our community relations, travel manager, and manager for our reception and mail room services.
What do you like to do with your free time?
I have many hobbies that I enjoy, but spending time with family and friends and traveling to explore new areas of the USA top the list. My husband and I recently returned from a two week camping road trip with family out to Glacier National Park.
What is your favorite part of your job?
My favorite part of my role at Red Wing Shoe is that I am blessed to be able to work with a wide variety of nonprofits and help our employees connect with them as well in a variety of ways. In 2015, we began partnering with Meals on Wheels and currently have volunteers who drive a route three days per week. Driving for Meals on Wheels is so incredibly rewarding and the clients become friends that you look forward to seeing every time you deliver.
What should people know if they are interested in joining the organization?
Red Wing Shoe Co. has such a wide variety of opportunities for individuals with the talent and determination to succeed, ranging from retail, manufacturing, information technology and so much more. Access to many of our openings are posted on our website at redwingshoeco.com.
