Russell Johnson enjoys presenting live artistic performances for the residents of Red Wing.
Why do you work at the theater?
My position as director of production provides me the opportunity to produce and present live performance in an historic jewel box theater here in Red Wing. I feel honored to be one of the caretakers of this 117-year-old gem of a theater and showcase the high caliber of local and national performing artists we are able to bring here.
What do you like to do with your free time?
Play golf on one of the many beautiful courses around Red Wing and the surrounding communities.
What is your favorite part of your job?
The different types of performing groups the Sheldon offers to the public.
What should people know if they are interested in volunteering at the Sheldon?
We provide many volunteer opportunities both backstage and in the front of house areas. Ushering at the Sheldon is all volunteer.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next highlighted neighbor. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com
