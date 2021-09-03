Russ Elhers has volunteered with the Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity since 2011 and says he has found every single day rewarding. He enjoys helping build houses for those who need a “leg up.”
How did you become involved with the organization?
About 12 years ago a friend invited me to help on a Saturday morning, then I kept volunteering on a very occasional basis. After retirement I have been at a job site almost every Monday and even a Thursday here and there. I am in my fifth year on the board of directors and also a member of the Building and Site Selection Committee .
Why do you volunteer?
Well it's fun, we have a group of retired guys (The Go 2 Team). No one is a retired carpenter, but we have a great construction manager, Bob. He's a great leader and teacher. We all learn new things every day.
What is your favorite part of volunteering?
Since retirement I'm now on my eighth home. I have been to ground breaking ceremonies and home dedications. It's very rewarding to be a part of the building process and then being part of welcoming a family to their new home. I've also seen some of the longer term partner families and it's fantastic to see what they have accomplished with a leg up, not a hand out.
What should people know about if they are interested in the organization?
We need volunteers and that does not mean you need carpentry skills, anyone can help. We work Monday, Tuesday and Thursday as of right now. We have three work sites going at this time. It's all very casual, whenever you can help. More information and signup can be found at gchabitat.org.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.